Search Engine Optimization DIY-SEO(TM) Seminar - Tuesday, March 21st

-- Search Engine Optimization DIY-SEO(TM) Seminar"How to Get Your Business Found on Google"Tuesday, March 21st, 2016• What Google and the other Search Engines are looking for in your website•How to choose a web site designer and how to make sure they do agreat job for you•Comparing html site to Flash, PHP and design platforms for web sitesOptions available for designing web sites yourself•The basic mechanics of building a web site that the search engines like•All the web site elements required for good SEO How to read the "Source"of a web site•How to find the keyword that people are actually searching for•How to submit your web site to the search engines Which tools work to helpincrease your web site rankings•How to incorporate Social Media Marketing strategies with your SEOstrategies for maximum search engine rankings- Online Marketers - Marketing Executives - Web Developers- Product Managers & Brand Managers - IT Programmers - Business Owners- Business & Marketing Consultants - P.R. Professionals8:30 am to 9:00 am - Networking and Check In9:00 am to 12:30 pm - SEO Search Engine Optimization Training$97Note: Once payment has been processed there will be no refunds unless event is postponed by DCC.Doral Chamber of Commerce Training Center8181 NW 36th StreetSuite 21-ADoral, FL 33166Carmen LopezNew Media, New Marketing, Inc. /Doral Chamber of Commerce(305) 477-7600