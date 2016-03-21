Search Engine Optimization DIY-SEO(TM) Seminar - Tuesday, March 21st

 
DORAL, Fla. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Search Engine Optimization DIY-SEO(TM) Seminar
"How to Get Your Business Found on Google"
Tuesday, March 21st, 2016

How much profit would you make if your business
were to be found on the first page of Google?

You will dramatically improve your search engine (SEO) results with what you will learn in this seminar. In this seminar we will cover the following topics:

• What Google and the other Search Engines are looking for in your website
•How to choose a web site designer and how to make sure they do a
great job for you
•Comparing html site to Flash, PHP and design platforms for web sites
Options available for designing web sites yourself
•The basic mechanics of building a web site that the search engines like
•All the web site elements required for good SEO How to read the "Source"
of a web site
•How to find the keyword that people are actually searching for
•How to submit your web site to the search engines Which tools work to help
increase your web site rankings
•How to incorporate Social Media Marketing strategies with your SEO
strategies for maximum search engine rankings

Who should attend this seminar?
   - Online Marketers   - Marketing Executives   - Web Developers
   - Product Managers & Brand Managers   - IT Programmers   - Business Owners
   - Business & Marketing Consultants   - P.R. Professionals

Schedule:
  8:30 am to 9:00 am - Networking and Check In
  9:00 am to 12:30 pm - SEO Search Engine Optimization Training

Fee: $97

DCC Members Free

Note: Once payment has been processed there will be no refunds unless event is postponed by DCC.

Where:
Doral Chamber of Commerce Training Center
8181 NW 36th Street
Suite 21-A
Doral, FL 33166

Contact:
Carmen Lopez
New Media, New Marketing, Inc. /
Doral Chamber of Commerce
carmen@doralchamber.com
(305) 477-7600

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeid...

