Chuck Leavell Has Played the Biggest Stages in the World and His Next Stop is Mill Town Music Hall
Legendary keyboardist has performed with everyone from Eric Clapton to the Rolling Stones
At 20 years old, Chuck Leavell joined The Allman Brothers Band, where he played on monumental hits such as "Ramblin' Man" and "Jessica." After they broke up, he formed the group Sea Level, which released five critically acclaimed albums. In 1982, he was invited to join the Rolling Stones, a relationship that continues today. He's also been heard on the works of John Mayer, The Black Crows, The Indigo Girls and so many more. Leavell is a member of both the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and the Alabama Hall of Fame.
Tickets for Chuck Leavell are $38 for "premium reserved" seats and $33 for "reserved" seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: The Bellamy Brothers on March 11; Phillips, Craig and Dean on March 25; Mickey Gilley on April 1 and The Collingsworth Family on April 18. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts state-of-the-
