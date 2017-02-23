 
Chuck Leavell Has Played the Biggest Stages in the World and His Next Stop is Mill Town Music Hall

Legendary keyboardist has performed with everyone from Eric Clapton to the Rolling Stones
 
 
BREMEN, Ga. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Mill Town Music Hall welcomes Chuck Leavell, one of the most influential keyboardists in rock history, on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30pm EST.  Leavell has been making music for more than 40 years, and his piano and keyboard have been heard on the works of musicians ranging from Eric Clapton to the Rolling Stones.  The Randall Bramblett Band will serve as the opening act. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).

At 20 years old, Chuck Leavell joined The Allman Brothers Band, where he played on monumental hits such as "Ramblin' Man" and "Jessica." After they broke up, he formed the group Sea Level, which released five critically acclaimed albums. In 1982, he was invited to join the Rolling Stones, a relationship that continues today. He's also been heard on the works of John Mayer, The Black Crows, The Indigo Girls and so many more. Leavell is a member of both the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and the Alabama Hall of Fame.

Tickets for Chuck Leavell are $38 for "premium reserved" seats and $33 for "reserved" seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.

Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: The Bellamy Brothers on March 11; Phillips, Craig and Dean on March 25; Mickey Gilley on April 1 and The Collingsworth Family on April 18. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.

Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.

Contact
Rob Kremer
CO&P Integrated Marketing
***@co-p.com
End
Source:Mill Town Music Hall
Email:***@co-p.com Email Verified
Tags:Chuck Leavell, Rolling Stones, The Allman Brothers
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Bremen - Georgia - United States
