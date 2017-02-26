 
Industry News





Patrick McFadden of Indispensable Marketing Says Educational Content Is the New Referral

One Educational Piece of Content Can Give You a Flood of New Business.
 
 
RICHMOND, Va. - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- What should your No. 1 referral marketing priority be, according to small business marketing consultant Patrick McFadden? Creating, publishing and distributing educational content.

In his most recent article Educational Content Is the New Referral he says, "in order to thrive in today's digitally driven business environment, service based business owners and independent professionals need to think and act more like media companies."

Aligning this idea to era and year we actually live in, Patrick emphasizes the straightforward, simple and practicality of business owners when referrals are generated.

"In the 21st century, educational content is the new referral, and it comes from someone who hasn't even used your services." Patrick said.

Patrick's article starts by declaring what it takes to survive in business today. Then ushers in the reality that a great deal about referrals has changed over the last few years. From there discusses what a traditional referral is and that in the 21st century, educational content is the new referral, and it comes from someone who isn't a paying customer. The final case that Patrick makes is that a steady stream of educational content can not only create additional referrals, but can lead to direct opportunities along the way.

Patrick writes some of the most thought provoking and strategic marketing articles in the world, and works with service based organizations to develop and implement robust marketing plans for growth. He popularized taking a different approach to marketing planning, positioning, and implementation in the small business marketing world. You can connect with Patrick on Twitter @patmmarketing and Instagram @pmcfadden7. You can connect with Indispensable Marketing on Twitter @indispmarketing.

To read Patrick's Educational Content Is the New Referral article visit: https://medium.com/@pmcfadden/educational-content-is-the-...

Contact
Indispensable Marketing
***@indispensablemarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@indispensablemarketing.com Email Verified
