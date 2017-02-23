News By Tag
Michael Saunders & Company Announces Record Sale in Lakewood Ranch
"It is always a pleasure to announce a record sale, as it indicates growing strength in the East County luxury market and the desire of buyers for the best in quality and distinctive design," said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "It also demonstrates the depth of our amazing agents and the unparalleled knowledge and expertise they provide for our clients."
In the last 15 months, there have only been two other non-waterfront homes in Sarasota and Manatee counties that have sold for more than $4 million. The record-setting estate, named Villa Lago Eterno, captivated buyers with its four bedroom suites, five bathrooms, three half-baths, five fireplaces and a five-car garage. The exquisite master retreat is 1,500 square feet, with a spa-inspired bathroom and expansive walk-in closet with glass-top jewelry showcases and a hidden seasonal mini-closet.
The Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch is a nationally-acclaimed master-planned community with a Tuscan flavor. It has cobblestone streets, stone bridges and fountains and a vineyard that produces its own The Lake Club wines. The second highest sale in The Lake Club took place in March 2016, with a sale price of $3.98 million.
In addition to the record sale of Villa Lago Eterno, Michael Saunders & Company recently represented both the buyer and seller in the sale of the highest-priced condominium on Longboat Key. The company also just announced the highest-ever listing of a single-family home in Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties combined – for $26.5 million.
"We have started off 2017 with a number of record sales and listings in the luxury space, exciting milestones for our company and for Florida's Gulf Coast," said Drayton Saunders, President of Michael Saunders & Company. "We are encouraged with the early uptick in luxury sales, and we look forward to this momentum continuing."
