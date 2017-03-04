News By Tag
Michael Field Now On Tsiyon Road Radio
Tune in to hear Michael Field's full-length album, Waters in the Wilderness. Worship the Father during Messianic Music hour with the gentle lulling of Spanish guitar and Messiah's Word at Tsiyon Road Messianic Radio!
'Many Waters Cannot Quench Love' is based off of the parable of the lost son in Luke 15:11-32. The song portrays the story from the sons view in the beginning of the verses – the sound of the guitar matching the feeling in in his voice as he sings the verses from Luke 15.
Michael's music is obviously unique, his songs are uncomplicated and simply delightful in nature, bringing a refreshing diversity to praise and worship music. Some listeners have already heard some songs from the album, one is quoted as saying:
"The guitar sounds nice – it's a new type of music on the radio station, but still lifts up Messiah of course! I enjoy the Spanish guitar sound a lot and I like how he really incorporates Scripture into his songs."
Michael Field is an independent Messianic music artist living in the UK. His website also lifts up Messiah and shares the message of repentance.
Check out http://tsiyon.org to hear Michael Field's Waters in the Wilderness album along and view his artist page with a link to buy the album at his website!
