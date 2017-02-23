InfoGlobalData Launches 360 Degree Marketing Platform for Export Industry Marketers

The Export Industry Marketing Lists is the optimal resource for direct marketers forming the right networks using the latest techniques. Together with available selects, this Industry Executives Contact List boasts title and industry enhancements.

A leader in providing authentic and well-segmented Email Marketing Database, InfoGlobalData has launched Export Industry Executives Contact Database with all Valid and Verified Lists. Their Export Industry Email Marketing Lists include full executive contact information, including email addresses and phone numbers, mailing and office addresses, including longitude/latitude, company profiles, including website and Google page rank. This Exporters Email and Mailing Database will provide a successful marketing campaign by generating record leads.They also make sure that the information they provide is up-to-date to ensure that the information is genuinely relevant. It is the ideal solution for those direct marketers looking to develop relationships with businesses through their preferred channel. Increase the sales and income by contacting targeted consumers and businesses among millions of consumers and businesses. The Exporter Industry Direct Marketing List is a good source of sales leads for online marketing purposes. With this marketers can find new customers, improve sales and marketing results, cost effectively builds targeted mailing lists.· White Goods manufacturers Mailing List· Lifestyle Products Exporters Email List· Branded Garments Exporters Mailing List· Pharmaceutical Exporters Email List· Import/Export Executives Mailing List· Food Exporters Mailing List· Textile Importers and Exporters Business Lists· Leather Exporters Mailing List· Plastic Exporters Email Marketing List· International Importers Exporters Email List· Rubber Exporters Email Database· Glass Products Exporters Mailing List· Apparel Exporters Email Database· Exporters Telemarketing List· Export Industry Decision Makers Email List· And more...The Export Industry Executives Marketing Database features highly deliverable data for email and telephone marketing efforts. This Industry Mailing Addresses contains highly-responsive business decision makers with buying power and other top executives of a company for B2B email marketing, direct mail marketing, telemarketing, online marketing and various other multi-channel B2B marketing campaigns.InfoGlobalData offers services that help clients with their complete business growth cycle. This includes sales, marketing, and nurturing and customer service. Clean, accurate and comprehensive customer and prospect data is the prerequisite to any sales, marketing and customer management strategy and can deliver a range of benefits for businesses but most importantly it can help boost the sales and increase the lifetime value of your customers.Infoglobaldata uses experienced sales researchers to engage in peer to peer discussions with key contacts. A strong commitment to accuracy and attention to detail makes InfoGlobalData Email and Mailing Database one of the highest quality business lists available for purchase.