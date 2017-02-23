 
News By Tag
* Social Media
* National Kidney Month
* Kidney Disease
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

DCI launches "Kidney Quest" to celebrate National Kidney Month

 
 
Follow the campaign using #KidneyQuest on Facebook & Twitter.
Follow the campaign using #KidneyQuest on Facebook & Twitter.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Social Media
National Kidney Month
Kidney Disease

Industry:
Health

Location:
Nashville - Tennessee - US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Today Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) launched a campaign "Kidney Quest" in conjunction with the start of National Kidney Month. The social media campaign will provide a wide range of information to meet the needs of individuals at any point in their kidney disease journey.

"Knowing that diabetes and hypertension are the two leading causes of kidney disease makes it easier to understand how 1 of 3 adults in the US are at risk for kidney disease," said Jessica Emler, DCI Public Information Manager. "The problem is that many people aren't aware of this silent disease until kidney failure forces them to take action. If kidney disease is identified early, then a medical team may be able to slow the progression of kidney disease and provide support during a person's search for answers."

DCI developed the public awareness campaign around the idea of a kidney quest. Information will be shared regarding the kidney disease process and treatment options; the search for a kidney friendly diet; making physical activity a part of a lifestyle adventure; and battling the misinformation surrounding treatment options for kidney disease.

The patient voice and medical provider perspective are integrated throughout the campaign to address:

•          Chronic kidney disease

•          Dialysis

•          Transplantation

•          Medical management without dialysis

•          End-of-life care

•          Diet and lifestyle

•          Diabetes and hypertension management

"While facing a chronic disease can be scary, we hope to encourage people at risk for kidney disease to take action and become better informed about the disease. Kidney Quest is designed to be an adventure to uncover information that will lead them to live their best possible life," Emler said. "We want to get the word out to as many people as possible that kidney disease is a real threat. However, being informed about the danger opens up a world of opportunity to address the risks."

Follow the campaign throughout March on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/dialysisclinicinc/) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/dci_dialysis) using #KidneyQuest to learn more about the causes of kidney failure.

###

Founded in 1971, Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) is the nation's largest non-profit dialysis provider with more than 230 outpatient dialysis clinics in 28 states. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, DCI employs approximately 5,000 people serving approximately 19,000 patients with kidney disease. Of those, 4,000 patients have chronic kidney disease and 15,000 patients are currently on dialysis.

Contact
Jessica Emler
***@dciinc.org
End
Source:Dialysis Clinic, Inc.
Email:***@dciinc.org Email Verified
Tags:Social Media, National Kidney Month, Kidney Disease
Industry:Health
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dialysis Clinic Inc. (DCI) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share