DCI launches "Kidney Quest" to celebrate National Kidney Month
"Knowing that diabetes and hypertension are the two leading causes of kidney disease makes it easier to understand how 1 of 3 adults in the US are at risk for kidney disease," said Jessica Emler, DCI Public Information Manager. "The problem is that many people aren't aware of this silent disease until kidney failure forces them to take action. If kidney disease is identified early, then a medical team may be able to slow the progression of kidney disease and provide support during a person's search for answers."
DCI developed the public awareness campaign around the idea of a kidney quest. Information will be shared regarding the kidney disease process and treatment options; the search for a kidney friendly diet; making physical activity a part of a lifestyle adventure; and battling the misinformation surrounding treatment options for kidney disease.
The patient voice and medical provider perspective are integrated throughout the campaign to address:
• Chronic kidney disease
• Dialysis
• Transplantation
• Medical management without dialysis
• Diet and lifestyle
• Diabetes and hypertension management
"While facing a chronic disease can be scary, we hope to encourage people at risk for kidney disease to take action and become better informed about the disease. Kidney Quest is designed to be an adventure to uncover information that will lead them to live their best possible life," Emler said. "We want to get the word out to as many people as possible that kidney disease is a real threat. However, being informed about the danger opens up a world of opportunity to address the risks."
Founded in 1971, Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) is the nation's largest non-profit dialysis provider with more than 230 outpatient dialysis clinics in 28 states. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, DCI employs approximately 5,000 people serving approximately 19,000 patients with kidney disease. Of those, 4,000 patients have chronic kidney disease and 15,000 patients are currently on dialysis.
