March 2017
The Unisex Back Brace is Now Available on Amazon

The newest unisex back support brace is available for purchase on Amazon and Amazon Prime now.
 
 
The Unisex Back Support Brace
The Unisex Back Support Brace
OKLAHOMA CITY - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastasia's River announced the release of their Unisex Back Brace for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Prime.  The Unisex Back Brace is an adjustable, breathable back support brace. It is designed to provide upper and lower back pain while help correcting improper posture. It comes in different sizes ranging from small to XXL.The Unisex Back Brace can be purchased on Amazon http://amzn.to/2mHfF6Z
now.

"We are excited to have our products on Amazon. We are a small business and we know customers are wary of purchasing products through new online websites. This gives our customers the confidence they need to buy a high quality product from a trusted site like Amazon." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.

Buying products on Amazon gives customers the assurance and confidence they need when purchasing items online. Aside from the multiple payment options, they also receive the benefits of Amazon's customer service and 30-day no hassle return policy.

Anastasia's River's back brace is selling out quickly. Order yours today https://www.amazon.com/Unisex-Lumbar-Back-Support-Brace/d...

About LW Retail

LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-retail.com/about.

