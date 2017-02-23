Country(s)
Precision Machining is Robinson Fabrication and Machine's Calling Card
Expectation of Excellence Drives Continuous Improvement
The latest in laser cutting and CNC machining (Computer Numerical Control machining) technology enables Robinson Fabrication and Machine to produce metal fabrication projects featuring parts within .0001 of an inch tolerance. The company's engineering team also can work with customers to design cost-effective projects that stand the test of time.
"Precision machining is more than just a cliché in our shop," said Jamie Tilkens, Fabrication and Machine division manager. "Our teams strive to achieve tolerance perfection with every job, making it an expectation rather than an ideal outcome."
Robinson Fabrication and Machine's expansive production facility generates an environment equally efficient at filling custom precision machining orders as recurring stock items. Customers know they can rely on the Robinson team to meet challenging turnaround times as well as maintain the quality standards they expect.
"Our continuous improvement focus benefits our customers as well as our own operations,"
