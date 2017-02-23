 

Precision Machining is Robinson Fabrication and Machine's Calling Card

Expectation of Excellence Drives Continuous Improvement
 
DE PERE, Wis. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Precision machining in Wisconsin is a competitive market in which industrial customers and OEM manufacturers have their pick of suppliers. Robinson Fabrication and Machine, a division of Robinson Metal, Inc., leverages the capabilities of its skilled workforce and continuing investments in technology to earn the trust of a growing customer base in a wide range of industries.

The latest in laser cutting and CNC machining (Computer Numerical Control machining) technology enables Robinson Fabrication and Machine to produce metal fabrication projects featuring parts within .0001 of an inch tolerance. The company's engineering team also can work with customers to design cost-effective projects that stand the test of time.

"Precision machining is more than just a cliché in our shop," said Jamie Tilkens, Fabrication and Machine division manager. "Our teams strive to achieve tolerance perfection with every job, making it an expectation rather than an ideal outcome."

Robinson Fabrication and Machine's expansive production facility generates an environment equally efficient at filling custom precision machining orders as recurring stock items. Customers know they can rely on the Robinson team to meet challenging turnaround times as well as maintain the quality standards they expect.

"Our continuous improvement focus benefits our customers as well as our own operations," Tilkens said. "The Robinson Metal culture is one of dependability. We depend on each other to create a productive work environment that gives our customers and potential customers every reason to do business with us for the long term."

About Robinson Metal, Inc.

Robinson Metal operates out of a custom-designed, 175,000-square-foot modern facility that also features a segregated stainless steel fabrication area. The company is a single-source metal fabrication supplier, employing approximately 300 people at its facilities in De Pere, Wisconsin. Its four divisions include: Fabrication and Machine; Pipe and Vessel; Robinson Custom Enclosures; and Robinson Heating and Cooling.

For more information about Robinson Fabrication and Machine's precision machining capabilities, please call (920) 494-7411, or visit http://robinsonmetal.com/.

View original post on precision machining here.

