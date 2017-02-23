 
The Adventures of Miss Fit launches at the Arnold Sports Festival

Denise Masino the original Miss Fit to debut documentary about everyday Superheroes
 
 
Streaming at AdventuresOfMissFit.com
Streaming at AdventuresOfMissFit.com
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Llama Pictures is proud to announce that Denise Masino the star of their award-winning movie "Adventures of Miss Fit" will be attending the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio March 2-5, 2017.

Denise Masino a.k.a. Miss Fit will be at the internationally renowned sports festival to launch the award-winning documentary, Adventures of Miss Fit, and invites fans to meet her at Booth #1658 for photos and autographs.  The movie documents a five year long life-changing experience as Masino transforms into Miss Fit and finds her way in the world of real life superheroes.

Masino commented "I'm really proud of this film.  I've met a lot of interesting superheroes. I've faced fire, climbed vertical walls and did a lot of things that scared the heck out of me!  It's been a crazy adventure that's changed my life."

As part of her ongoing mission to raise money for kids with cancer, Llama Pictures will be giving the movie away for 30 days in exchange for a donation of any size to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.  Supporters can visit www.AdventuresOfMissFit.com and donate anything from $1 on up to be able to view the film in its entirety.

Denise Masino has long been a fan favorite in the world of female bodybuilding having competed in the top competitions in the world including the Ms. Olympia and Ms. International and placed first in the Night of Champions.  Her newfound role as the superhero Miss Fit is the next evolution of her life's mission to empower people through fitness.

Miss Fit and her team of Misfits 4 Life run an annual Warrior Dash obstacle race to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and for five years in a row have been top fundraisers in the country.  This small team of dedicated active-ists have raised over $100,000 for the kids of St. Jude to aid in their fight against cancer.  With St. Jude, no family ever pays a penny for their treatment and no child is ever turned away.  As Denise Masino says "St Jude never gives up on a child.  And neither do we."

Get Connected:        #MissFit

www.Facebook.com/MissFitHero
www.twitter.com/MissFitHero
www.youtube.com/MissFitHero
http://www.adventuresofmissfit.com/

For Media interviews please email MissFit@PPMG.info

