Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo Hampton, Joins Celebration for Nonprofit, "Pure White Affair"
Foundation For Fortitude, is a 501c3 non-profit organization, founded by Jacksonville native and mogul, Sherry Blue, with an operating head office in Jacksonville, whose core mission is to expose young women to individual development training and seminars to excel during their college transition. Sherry's vision stems from her own personal triumphs, and her goal is provide guidance and mentoring to women to aide them in having the ultimate success story; and being the ultimate successful woman, like herself.
Sherry Blue experienced the trials of the college transition early on. While she understood the immense importance of education, without a mentor to push her to remain focused, she dropped out of college after two semesters. Fast forward, 12 years later, she went back to college and completed her undergraduate in Business Administration from Edward Waters College; and it was at the moment she realized that it is never too late. After years of working as a veteran for corporate America, Sherry realized that she had other dreams to chase; and one of them included spreading her knowledge on the benefits of education, and sharing her story to help shape young women's futures. As a highly successful entrepreneur, Sherry Blue is a mogul in every sense of the word—owner of Make it Happen Bail Bonds, Inc., and Luxuree Limo based in Jacksonville, and has since expanded the operation into multiple locations. She continues to flourish in a previously male dominated industry, (noted as one of the top bail bonds women in Jacksonville)
Foundation For Fortitude's core mission is to expose young women to individual development training and seminars that would increase their awareness of financial and budgeting techniques, employment and college preparedness, leadership building opportunities, public service involvement and other internal growth aspects to address the concept of the whole woman. Foundation For Fortitude's innovative mantra is to unite women and re-affirm them that they are capable of being strong, powerful, accomplished, and educated.
Reality TV star and style expert, Marlo Hampton aligns perfectly with the visions for Foundation of Fortitude. As an educated woman, successful entrepreneur, and founder of her own charity, Glam It Up! Marlo is dedicated to encourage young girls in the foster care system to excel beyond their current status to achieve success in all areas of their lives. The budding star will share her inspirational story at Foundation For Fortitude "Pure White Affair" on March 31st.
"I am extremely honored to be speaking at the Foundation For Fortitude "Pure White Affair" in support of Sherry Blue," says Marlo Hampton. "Her ongoing goal of enriching the lives and minds of young women is a cause also near and dear to my heart. And what better way than for us to unite to uplift and push young women to become their better self."
All proceeds from The Pure White Affair will go towards Foundation For Fortitude core mission to aspire young women to knock the door down and dominate every industry they walk into through the power of education.
To purchase tickets to Foundation For Fortitude "Pure White Affair", please visit: purewhiteaffair2017.eventbrite.com
For additional information on Foundation For Fortitude please visit: foundationforfortitude.org.
About Foundation For Fortitude
About Sherry Blue
Sherry H. Blue, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Edward Waters College. She is a veteran of corporate America with Six Sigma Black Belt certification, and currently serves as a business owner and bail bondsman assisting individuals in getting out of jail with compassion. The daughter of small business owners, she was destined to become an entrepreneur and established her successful bail bonds company in 2007, Make It Happen Bail Bonds, Inc., in Jacksonville and has since expanded the operation into multiple locations. She has further established other off-shoot companies within the same industry.
Follow Foundation For Fortitude via Twitter & Instagram @foundationforfortitude | Website: www.foundationforfortitude.org
For interview opportunities with Sherry Blue of Foundation For Fortitude, please contact: Eboyné Jackson of Divine Influence PR via email at: eboyne@divineinfluencepr.net or 917.408.3347 (tel:%28917%
Contact
Divine Influence PR
***@divineinfluencepr.net
