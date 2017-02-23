News By Tag
The Flame Broiler Teams Up with American Heart Association
Dining Concept Celebrates Healthy Eating, Active Living at Orange County Heart & Stroke Walk
Flame Broiler will support the American Heart Association at the Orange County Heart & Stroke Walk, occurring on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Angel Stadium. This walk will aid to raise funds that will make a difference in the Orange County community. The restaurant will have a stationed booth at the event for participants to stop by, in which they will be encouraged to spin a game wheel for offerings of complimentary food and logoed gift items. Flame Broiler's employees and franchises are also included in the festivities, helping to further support efforts from the restaurant.
The American Heart Association cause aligns with Flame Broiler's dedication to health and improving quality of life, a concept that is near and dear to CEO and Founder, Young Lee. Having struggled with poor health early in his career, it wasn't until Lee started correcting his poor eating habits and taking control of his diet that he saw a great impact in his quality of life. This lifestyle change inspired Flame Broiler's concept and goal of offering better choices for improved eating habits. Knowing what the power of knowledge and informed choices can do, and that the American Heart Association has similar goals, Lee found the idea of a collaboration undeniable.
"Because our top priority as a company is helping those that live in the communities we serve make better lifestyle decisions, this relationship with American Heart Association has allowed us to further our reach" said Young Lee, CEO and Founder of Flame Broiler. "I'm very appreciative for the chance to have worked together and to have made an impact in the lives of so many during the time we partnered."
The upcoming Heart & Stroke Walk wraps up what has been a congenial collaboration between The Flame Broiler and American Heart Association, with previous collaborations and activities starting back in 2016.
For additional information, visit http://www.flamebroilerusa.com. To learn more about the Heart & Stroke Walk, visit www.ocheartwalk.org.
About The Flame Broiler:
Founded in 1995, The Flame Broiler is a quick-service restaurant franchise that is loyal to its tradition of serving simple, healthy fast food at an affordable price point. Its menu consists of white or brown steamed rice, organic tofu, choice Angus beef and all-natural chicken, as well as vegetables. Additionally, the concept uses no dairy and or fryers. The Flame Broiler was recently ranked #329 in the 2015 Franchise Times Next 200+ listing as well Bond's Top 100 Franchises of 2015. Additional accolades include USA Today's Top 50 Franchises for Minorities from 2010-2013. Starting in Orange County, California by Young Lee, The Flame Broiler has grown to more than 180 restaurants throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma and Florida.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the No. 1 and No. 5 killers in the United States. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.
