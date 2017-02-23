Triumph Donnelly Studios Chooses the 2017 BMW 640ix Coupe as Movie Car for Character

Media Contact

Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC

Jennifer Culver Press Relations

***@triumphgrpstudios.com Triumph Donnelly Studios LLCJennifer Culver Press Relations

End

-- Entertainment News:Vendetta Vette Movie TrailerTucson, AZRelease: Triumph Donnelly Studios announced today on March 1, 2017 that the Official Movie Car for the Warrant Character in Vendetta Vette shall be the 2017 BMW 640ix Coupe. Executive Chairman DJ Donnelly stated, " we had several high end cars to choose from, the 2017 BMW 640ix Coupe will be a perfect match for the Warrant Character in the Official Movie Trailer for Vendetta Vette. The 640ix Coupes design, power and sexy appearance will give the Warrant Character a good combative response to the 2017 Vendetta Vette"s Corvette stated Donnelly.BMW is known for having Great Cars either made in South Carolina or in Germany, once Productions begins to have this Great BMW side by side with the Great Corvette the audience will love the action and the Cars for the Female Characters in Vendetta Vette. BMW & Movies are a Great Blend stated Donnelly, the Official Movie Trailer in 2017 for the Stars in Vendetta Vette, Chase Masterson and Nadia Lanfranconi, plus BMW will sell several 640ix Coupes because of Vendetta Vette as General Motors will sell several Corvettes because of Vendetta Vette for the Female Car Market, Donnelly stated.EndPress RelationsJennifer Culver, Press RelationsTriumph Donnelly Studios LLC(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved