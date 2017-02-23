 
News By Tag
* Triumph Donnelly Studios
* Vendetta Vette
* BMW 640ix
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tucson
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423


Triumph Donnelly Studios Chooses the 2017 BMW 640ix Coupe as Movie Car for Character

 
TUCSON, Ariz. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Entertainment News:

Vendetta Vette Movie Trailer

Tucson, AZ

Release: Triumph Donnelly Studios announced today on March 1, 2017 that the Official Movie Car for the Warrant Character in Vendetta Vette shall be the 2017 BMW 640ix Coupe. Executive Chairman DJ Donnelly stated, " we had several high end cars to choose from, the 2017 BMW 640ix Coupe will be a perfect match for the Warrant Character in the Official Movie Trailer for Vendetta Vette. The 640ix Coupes design, power and sexy appearance will give the Warrant Character a good combative response to the 2017 Vendetta Vette"s Corvette stated Donnelly.

BMW is known for having Great Cars either made in South Carolina or in Germany, once Productions begins to have this Great BMW side by side with the Great Corvette the audience will love the action and the Cars for the Female Characters in Vendetta Vette. BMW & Movies are a Great Blend stated Donnelly,  the Official Movie Trailer in 2017 for the Stars in Vendetta Vette, Chase Masterson and Nadia Lanfranconi, plus BMW will sell several 640ix Coupes because of Vendetta Vette as General Motors will sell several Corvettes because of Vendetta Vette for the Female Car Market, Donnelly stated.


End

Press Relations

Jennifer Culver, Press Relations

Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC

http://triumphgroupstudios.vpweb.com

(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved

Media Contact
Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
Jennifer Culver Press Relations
***@triumphgrpstudios.com
End
Source:Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
Email:***@triumphgrpstudios.com Email Verified
Tags:Triumph Donnelly Studios, Vendetta Vette, BMW 640ix
Industry:Movies
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Triumph Group Studios LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share