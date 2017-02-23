Country(s)
The Relevancy Group releases their new ESP Buyer's Guide and Issue 13 of The Marketer Quarterly
BOSTON - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Relevancy Group, a leading market research and advisory firm today released "The Relevancy Ring – ESP Buyer's Guide, 2017." The research evaluates seven EPSs (Email Service Providers) that include Adestra, Epsilon Agility Harmony, Experian Marketing Services, IBM Marketing Cloud, MessageGears and Zeta Global. Vendors are evaluated on customer satisfaction, product functionality, services capabilities, innovation and breadth. These seven vendors were all named market leaders this year with Zeta Global having the highest customer satisfaction and product functionality scores.
The massive 37 page report also provides details on every aspect of vendor selection and market analysis on email marketer trends as well as deep inspection of the platforms evaluated.
The Relevancy Group CEO and Founder, David Daniels said, "This is our fourth annual ESP Buyer's Guide and I am very pleased that our clients and the market place continues to seek our insight on vendor selection as well as understand what is most important and challenging for marketers."
Some of the research findings include:
· The New ESP Has Arrived: It's the "Everychannel Service Provider"
· In 2017, 59 percent of enterprise marketers are utilizing SaaS/Hosted solutions, up from 41 percent in 2016.
· Utilization of Analytical Services maintains the highest adoption at 64 percent.
· For the third consecutive year 'industry expertise' has topped the vendor selection criteria.
· Marketers seek reporting, analytics, deliverability tools and security/reliability in their ESP partners.
The Relevancy Ring – ESP Buyer's Guide, 2017 is available for purchase at $2495.00, and is included in The Research Subscriber Services, that includes 12 reports on email marketing for $5,000.00 annually. http://www.relevancygroup.com/
The Relevancy Group will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday March 8th at 1PM ET to discuss the findings. You can register for the webinar at www.relevancygroup.com/
An excerpt of the research is also included in issue 13 of The Marketer Quarterly, The Relevancy Group's digital magazine. Issue 13 also includes interviews with the CMO's of eBay and Rue21 as well as marketer intensive intel from leading brands including Campbell's and Ikea. Register to get a free subscription to The Marketer Quarterly online or via the MQ app for any iOS, Android and Amazon. www.marketerquarterly.com
