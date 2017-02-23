Triangle Real Estate Group Volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake

End

-- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake.On January 26, Triangle Real Estate Group, baked desserts for the guests of the Ronald McDonald House. They are also collecting bottle tabs on going to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. "The house relies on volunteers and donations exclusively, and we are happy to support such a wonderful cause. We had so much fun baking and are looking forward to providing them a large bottle tab donation through the year," said marketing manager of Triangle Real Estate Group, Leah Soares.Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.