 
News By Tag
* Triangle Real Estate Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423


Triangle Real Estate Group Volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake

 
RALEIGH, N.C. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake.

On January 26th, Triangle Real Estate Group, baked desserts for the guests of the Ronald McDonald House. They are also collecting bottle tabs on going to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. "The house relies on volunteers and donations exclusively, and we are happy to support such a wonderful cause. We had so much fun baking and are looking forward to providing them a large bottle tab donation through the year," said marketing manager of Triangle Real Estate Group, Leah Soares.

Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.
End
Source:
Email:***@trianglerealestategroup.com Email Verified
Phone:9199816505
Tags:Triangle Real Estate Group
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Triangle Real Estate Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share