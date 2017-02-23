News By Tag
Eat|See|Hear Announces 2017 Movie Schedule Contest
Test your cinema skills for a chance to win free tickets to LA's premier outdoor movie series
· 2017 Eat|See|Hear Season Passes for Two
· Showtime Network's prize pack
· Warner Bros. Studio Tour
· 4-pack of museum admission passes to the Autry Museum of the American West
· … And more!
Known for the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, Eat|See|Hear's distinct venue selections offer an elevated experience to movie-going. Each event offers a diverse selection of food trucks, live music performances prior to the screening and is completely dog-friendly.
The contest is now live and can be found at http://www.eatseehear.com/
Contact
Blaze Public Relations
***@blazepr.com
