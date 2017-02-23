 
Industry News





Eat|See|Hear Announces 2017 Movie Schedule Contest

Test your cinema skills for a chance to win free tickets to LA's premier outdoor movie series
 
 
Eat|See|Hear outdoor movie screening
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Eat|See|Hear, LA's traveling outdoor event series, is returning for another summer-long celebration of movies, food and live performances. Ahead of the Summer 2017's calendar announcement, participants can cast their predictions for this year's movie screenings based on iconic images representing the film. This year's prizes will include:

·      2017 Eat|See|Hear Season Passes for Two

·      Showtime Network's prize pack

·      Warner Bros. Studio Tour

·      4-pack of museum admission passes to the Autry Museum of the American West

·      … And more!

Known for the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, Eat|See|Hear's distinct venue selections offer an elevated experience to movie-going. Each event offers a diverse selection of food trucks, live music performances prior to the screening and is completely dog-friendly.

The contest is now live and can be found at http://www.eatseehear.com/contest/. The full list of movies and locations will be announced on March 13 at eatseehear.com.

Source:Eat|See|Hear
Email:***@blazepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Movies, Contest, Outdoor Theatre
Industry:Event
Location:Santa Monica - California - United States
Subject:Events
