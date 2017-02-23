San Diego based Fashion Designer and Gay activist attends March 4 Trump in Washington, DC

SAN DIEGO
- March 1, 2017
-- March4Trump
, founded by Vincent Haney, an Air Force Veteran,
is a popular pro-Trump group, declares a countrywide march to show support for President Donald Trump and peacefully bond all people in honor of America. Andre Soriano was invited by Peter Boykin President of Gays for Trump to be an honorary keynote speaker and join the march. What first started out as a single march in Washington D.C.
is now expanded to numerous march, including Gays 4 Trump. The Countrywide March is scheduled for the 4th
of March, 2017 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm EST. The March4Trump main event will inaugurate with a small gathering with speakers at the Washington Monument, Washington, D.C. at noon and conclude one mile North at the White House when they meet up with a shared interest group called Spirit of America.
"It's a great honor and I am humbled to be part of history in the making", said Andre Soriano, who created the Make America Great Again gown worn by Joy Villa at the 59th
Annual Grammys Award Ceremony Red Carpet, "American people have been divided and I will do my best with my creation to bring people together".About Gays for Trump
) and Corinne Braun came forward to spread the message, and purpose: "Stop the fight. Let's all unite." Above all show the world that Americans have freedom of speech & protest can be done peacefully as intended in the 1st
Amendment. As well as to protest the continued fake news in MSM & its relation to Social Media outlets such as Facebook & Twitter. All events are free of charge and will offer a variety of keynote speakers ranging from local community organizations, the entertainment industry, politics, and the media.About Andre Soriano
Andre Soriano (http://www.andresoriano.com/
is a Filipino fashion designer based in San Diego who channels the high fashion and high art with influences from cosmopolitan cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Milan, and Tokyo. He designs all types of garments and specializes in wedding and couture gowns. He uses luxurious fabrics such as satin, velvet, chiffon, cashmere, knits, and the crochet with bead-work materials from around the wotld. His fashion mantra is "peace, love, glamour and fashion!" and too never forget, "Fashion is Freedom!"For booking and inquiries, email info@andresoriano.com
