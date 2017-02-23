 
Industry News





NavPoint Real Estate Group Sells Nearly 80,000 SF Office Building in Lakewood for $8,225,000

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Lakewood, CO - NavPoint Real Estate Group is pleased to announce the sale of a 78,504 SF office building known as Springhill West at 3609 S Wadsworth Blvd in Lakewood. The seller was Wads 3609, LLC. The buyer was DDIT Texas, LLC and Amherst Capital Partners Colorado, LLC.  John Witt and Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the buyer.  This deal successfully closed in January 2017. The building was originally constructed in 1983 and went through major building renovations in 2012 which attracted new tenants and increased the occupancy. The building boasts of 36 tenants such as Wiss Janney Elstner Associates Inc, Command Center Inc, Direxa Engineering, Northfield Trading LP, Metabolic Research Center, and many more.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Services Firm that handles a wide variety of investment assignments.  The company provides services including Exclusive Brokerage Representation, Property/Asset Management, and Consulting, throughout Colorado and the Western US covering all Commercial Property types. NavPoint brings an experienced team to every assignment that has a broad understanding of the national Commercial Real Estate market while also bringing acute local knowledge to each assignment. The firm is currently involved in the exclusive brokerage or management of over 1,500,000 SF of commercial real estate.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.  The firm handles commercial real estate sales, leasing and investment in all property types with market coverage through Colorado.   To contact NavPoint Real Estate Group, please call the main office at 720.420.7530 or email at info@navpointre.com  The Company's website can be found at www.navpointre.com
