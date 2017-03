ZÜPA NOMA to Showcase Superfood Soups at Natural Products Expo West

Ready-to-Sip Chilled Veggie Soup Brand to Debut Superfood Souping Plan and Subscription Program at Premier Trade Show

--, a line of single-serve, ready-to-sip, chilled vegetable soups, will make their inaugural appearance at this year's Natural Products Expo West. Trade show attendees will have the opportunity to sample's six superfood soup offerings and learn more about the company's recently launched souping plan and subscription program at Booth #H515 at the Anaheim Hilton trade show venue."We are experiencing a major shift where sugary juices are out and soup is in," said Founder of Sonoma Brands, Jon Sebastiani. "With, we are offering consumers a liquid feast that delivers fiber and flavor for a hearty on-the-go snack or addition to your meal. With the launch of our nutritionist-approved superfood souping program, we are providing consumers with meal pairing suggestions to maximize the benefits of the quality ingredients found in each bottle ofAdditionally, for convenience in ordering, we've recently added a subscription capability for consumers to have ready-to-sipdelivered to their door weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly for a discounted rate. We are thrilled to share these new offerings with attendees at Expo West this year."Whole veggies from seed to skin,offers a convenient, on-the-go snack or meal enhancement for a healthier day and comes in six flavors that honor the culinary heritage of Sonoma, the region of the brand's namesake. Flavors include:andis certified organic, nutrient-dense, high in fiber, and absolutely delicious. The superfood soups are low in calories, sugar, and sodium, while offering a great source of vitamins through incorporating powerhouse ingredients such as pumpkin seeds, apple cider vinegar, turmeric and ginger.Natural Products Expo West will take place March 9-11, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center and Anaheim Hilton, located at 777 Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802. Attendees are invited to sample's product line at Booth #H515. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com . For more information about Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com . For more information about, please visit www.drinkzupa.com.###Life's delicious, drink it all in! Inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Sonoma,, a line of ready-to-sip superfood soups, was founded in 2016 to revitalize the sleepy soup industry.encourages consumers to DRINK YOUR VEGGIES with a convenient, on-the-go meal replacement that is fresh from the avant garden.is certified organic, low-glycemic, nutrient-dense, high in fiber and absolutely delicious. Whole without the bowl,is low in calories, low in sugar and offers a great source of vitamins. Say goodbye to sugar-filled juices and sodium-laden canned soups for asoup swap that makes it easy to make simple, healthier choices every day. For more information on, the souping program, and brand's subscription services, please visit drinkzupa.com.