ZÜPA NOMA to Showcase Superfood Soups at Natural Products Expo West
Ready-to-Sip Chilled Veggie Soup Brand to Debut Superfood Souping Plan and Subscription Program at Premier Trade Show
"We are experiencing a major shift where sugary juices are out and soup is in," said Founder of Sonoma Brands, Jon Sebastiani. "With ZÜPA NOMA, we are offering consumers a liquid feast that delivers fiber and flavor for a hearty on-the-go snack or addition to your meal. With the launch of our nutritionist-
Whole veggies from seed to skin, ZÜPA NOMA offers a convenient, on-the-go snack or meal enhancement for a healthier day and comes in six flavors that honor the culinary heritage of Sonoma, the region of the brand's namesake. Flavors include: Organic Tomato Gazpacho, Organic Cucumber Avocado Fennel, Organic Beet Orange Basil, Organic Tomatillo Jalapeno, Organic Carrot Coconut Lime, and Organic Yellow Pepper Habanero. ZÜPA NOMA is certified organic, nutrient-dense, high in fiber, and absolutely delicious. The superfood soups are low in calories, sugar, and sodium, while offering a great source of vitamins through incorporating powerhouse ingredients such as pumpkin seeds, apple cider vinegar, turmeric and ginger.
Natural Products Expo West will take place March 9-11, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center and Anaheim Hilton, located at 777 Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802. Attendees are invited to sample ZÜPA NOMA 's product line at Booth #H515. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com. For more information about Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com. For more information aboutZÜPA NOMA, please visit www.drinkzupa.com.
About ZÜPA NOMA
Life's delicious, drink it all in! Inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Sonoma, ZÜPA NOMA, a line of ready-to-sip superfood soups, was founded in 2016 to revitalize the sleepy soup industry. ZÜPA NOMA encourages consumers to DRINK YOUR VEGGIES with a convenient, on-the-go meal replacement that is fresh from the avant garden. ZÜPA NOMA is certified organic, low-glycemic, nutrient-dense, high in fiber and absolutely delicious. Whole without the bowl, ZÜPA NOMA is low in calories, low in sugar and offers a great source of vitamins. Say goodbye to sugar-filled juices and sodium-laden canned soups for a ZÜPA NOMA soup swap that makes it easy to make simple, healthier choices every day. For more information on ZÜPA NOMA, the souping program, and brand's subscription services, please visit drinkzupa.com.
