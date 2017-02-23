News By Tag
Lennar's Heritage Vineyard Creek Grand Opens Saturday, March 4
"We are excited to add an active adult community to Vineyard Creek, where we have existing single-family communities currently selling," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing. "Having the two communities near each other is the perfect complement for extended families who want to live close by."
In total, Heritage Vineyard Creek offers homeshoppers four distinctive floorplans to choose from. These homes vary in size approximately from 1,743 to 2,206 square feet of living space, two to three bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. These new homes are priced from the $300,000s. Lennar's Everything's Included® program also helps add tremendous value to these homes by including today's most popular features, such as granite countertops, programmable thermostats, stainless steel appliances and more, all at no additional cost.
Lennar's series of Thoughtful Design details, exclusively offered at Lennar's active adult communities, are also included in every new home at Heritage Vineyard Creek. Features such as illuminated addresses that help guests navigate through the neighborhood with ease and wider doorways and hallways allow for easier movement throughout the home. Additionally, lower appliance design, walk-in showers with hand-held accessories and benches, extra lighting and windows, oversized water closets, reinforced backing in the bathrooms for future handrail placement and more make everyday life easier.
Heritage Vineyard Creek also boasts great amenities. The planned residents-only clubhouse will provide a perfect spot for social gatherings and staying fit with a fitness center, social activity room, double-sided fireplace and kitchenette. Outdoor amenities include a lap pool, relaxing spa, two lit pickle ball courts, bocce ball court, community vegetable garden, vineyard area, covered picnic tables and much more!
You won't want to miss out the Grand Opening event Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heritage Vineyard Creek Welcome Home Center, located at 7463 Golden Stars Way, just off Gerber Road between Elk Grove Florin and Bradshaw Roads. For more information on this community or directions visit http://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
