NavPoint Real Estate Group Closes Hotel & Retail Land in Golden, CO

End

-- NavPoint Real Estate Group is pleased to announce the sale of 3.02 acres to Origin Red Rocks a boutique hotel offering 123 rooms and 5.0 acres of retail land to Avalanche Harley-Davidson (https://www.avalancheharley.com/). The seller was Gateway Land Investments an investment entity founded by Northstar Commercial Partners. The buyers were Golden Hotel Group,LLC and Avalanche Harley-Davidson. Heather Taylor and Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller. These deals successfully closed in December 2016. Avalanche Harley-Davidson is estimated to employ up to 90 people and host more than 100 events each year, catering to the local motorcycle community. The Avalanche Harley-Davidson dealership will sell and lease both new and used motorcycles with full motorcycle service and financing, as well as a fully stocked retail store. The Origin Red Rocks hotel will cater to Red Rocks Amphitheater and many other customers exploring beautiful Colorado. Gateway Village encompasses 22 acres designated for mixed-use development such as retail, restaurant, bar, and event space located at I-70 Exit 259 and Hwy. 40, just west of the I-70 and 470 junctions. This new, regional retail project will also include a gas station convenience store, dining, and much more! There is still room in the ( http://navpointre.com/ properties/gateway- village-retail/ ) retail project which is almost 50% preleased and a few pad sites available for sale or build-to-suit. It has high visibility from both routes with extremely high traffic counts and is adjacent to the RTD Dinosaur Park and Ride lots.The development is being managed by Northstar Commercial Partners. Founded in 2000, Northstar is a privately held commercial real estate investment and development company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Northstar is driven to create opportunity for individuals and corporations through the successful implementation of its real estate investments and developments. Northstar's experience and strength is in the acquisition, rehabilitation and lease-up of commercial real estate buildings throughout the United States and in the development of various classes of commercial real estate facilities (including industrial, office, medical office, senior living, retail and TOD mixed-use projects). For more information on Northstar please visit: www.northstarcp.com NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Services Firm that handles a wide variety of investment assignments. The company provides services including Exclusive Brokerage Representation, Property/Asset Management, and Consulting, throughout Colorado and the Western US covering all Commercial Property types. NavPoint brings an experienced team to every assignment that has a broad understanding of the national Commercial Real Estate market while also bringing acute local knowledge to each assignment. The firm is currently involved in the exclusive brokerage or management of over 1,400,000 SF of commercial real estate.NavPoint Real Estate Group is based in Castle Rock, Colorado. The firm handles commercial real estate sales, leasing and investment in all property types with market coverage through Colorado. To contact NavPoint Real Estate Group, please call the main office at 720.420.7530 or email at info@navpointre.com The Company's website can be found at www.navpointre.com