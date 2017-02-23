News By Tag
Long Island Company Gives Back by Sponsoring Local Non-Profits in NYC 5K Run/Walk
Vanguard Partners with Mr. Met, WellLife Network and Queens Community House to Help Raise Funds
Being raised in Queens and with offices in Long Island, the founders of Vanguard Insurance Agency have strong ties to both communities and are continuously seeking opportunities to give back. When they learned that the Generosity Series, a host of fundraising events for non-profits, had joined with the Queens Chamber of Commerce to bring an event to the Queens area, the agency jumped on board.
"As a NY benefits company servicing many non-profit organizations, we care about our community, and are proud to announce our sponsorship of WellLife Network and Queens Community House in the Generosity Queens 5k Walk/Run," says Ed Probst, President of Vanguard Insurance Agency. "We support fundraising events for non-profits because they provide an important opportunity to raise awareness and funds for a worthy cause, while also building relationships that will make a positive impact on our community."
WellLife is a non-profit dedicated to the wellness of New Yorkers faced with developmental disabilities, mental health challenges and addiction. Its mission is to meet the diverse needs of New York communities, business and society, and to assist those they serve to achieve greater personal and economic independence.
"We're thrilled that Vanguard is committed to assisting WellLife Network. We're confident that their efforts will help draw attention to our work, so that we can continue to make a difference in the lives of the people we serve," says Sherry Tucker, President of WellLife Network.
QCH serves residents of all ages, races and ethnicities while supporting the viability of Queens as a whole. The organization offers its neighbors opportunities to change their lives for the better through innovative programs and to become active participants and leaders in their larger communities. QCH strives to make Queens communities strong, inclusive, and models of civic life.
"We are committed to listening and understanding the emerging needs and challenges of the diverse groups that comprise our borough and translating those challenges into programs that engage, empower, and create a sense of inclusion and purpose," says Ben Thomases, Executive Director of Queens Community House. "We're grateful that Vanguard cares about our cause and is helping us achieve our goals."
Additional non-profits, such as the Queens Chamber of Commerce, will also be participating in Generosity Queens. According to its Executive Director, Thomas J. Grech, "The Queens Chamber of Commerce is delighted to be able to be a part of an important cause and is especially excited because all participants are Queens Chamber Members."
Sign in for the event in Flushing Meadows Corona Park begins at 7:30 a.m., and the run/walk starts at 9:00 a.m. Don't miss your chance to meet the iconic Queens mascot, Mr. Met, who will be helping to drive participation and inspire support. The goal this year is to raise more than $50,000 to benefit the various charities involved. To register, visit https://www.generosityseries.com/
For more information about Vanguard Insurance Agency, visit http://vgdny.com/
