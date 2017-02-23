 
News By Tag
* Asset Management
* Investment Management
* Finance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

CBOE Finds an Audience on Asset TV

Asset TV welcomes Chicago Board Operations Exchange as one of the featured channels on its website. The presence of CBOE will provide Asset TV's viewers with a wide range of options based video content.
 
 
CBOE Channel
CBOE Channel
NEW YORK - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Asset TV, the leading video platform for financial services professionals, is celebrating the launch of a dedicated channel on its website for the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest options exchange in the world.

The new channel will act as a home for a wide range of CBOE's most interesting, educational and topical video content, and will feature a range of perspectives from both senior figures in CBOE and people that work closely with their finance industry leading innovations. Content includes an interview with a VIX expert, insights from a recent risk management conference ran by the exchange and a discussion with a pioneer of Chinese markets.

On acquiring another high-profile and innovative client for Asset TV Lloyd Layton, Asset TV's Head of Business Development said "I'm very excited to both bring more coverage of Options to Asset TV's viewers and to be working with CBOE. Going forwards I'm sure that this will be an exciting partnership for our viewers."

CBOE joins 400 other global content partners on the Asset TV platform that includes American Funds, Columbia Threadneedle, Deutsche Asset Management, Invesco and S&P Dow Jones Indices. 2017 has already been a fantastic start for Aseet TV having covered industry leading events such as the World Economic Forum in Davos and the launch a new channel "Akademia" that hosts more video CE credits than any other financial source.

CBOE Channel: https://www.assettv.com/channel/cboe

Contact
Asset TV
Maxim Sorokopud
2126614111
***@asset.tv
End
Source:
Email:***@asset.tv Email Verified
Tags:Asset Management, Investment Management, Finance
Industry:Finance
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Asset TV News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share