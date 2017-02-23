News By Tag
CBOE Finds an Audience on Asset TV
Asset TV welcomes Chicago Board Operations Exchange as one of the featured channels on its website. The presence of CBOE will provide Asset TV's viewers with a wide range of options based video content.
The new channel will act as a home for a wide range of CBOE's most interesting, educational and topical video content, and will feature a range of perspectives from both senior figures in CBOE and people that work closely with their finance industry leading innovations. Content includes an interview with a VIX expert, insights from a recent risk management conference ran by the exchange and a discussion with a pioneer of Chinese markets.
On acquiring another high-profile and innovative client for Asset TV Lloyd Layton, Asset TV's Head of Business Development said "I'm very excited to both bring more coverage of Options to Asset TV's viewers and to be working with CBOE. Going forwards I'm sure that this will be an exciting partnership for our viewers."
CBOE joins 400 other global content partners on the Asset TV platform that includes American Funds, Columbia Threadneedle, Deutsche Asset Management, Invesco and S&P Dow Jones Indices. 2017 has already been a fantastic start for Aseet TV having covered industry leading events such as the World Economic Forum in Davos and the launch a new channel "Akademia" that hosts more video CE credits than any other financial source.
