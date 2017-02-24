News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
True BBQ Voted Top Restaurant in Myrtle Beach, SC by Top Restaurant News
True BBQ was named along with 9 other restaurants across the US from Myrtle Beach, SC to Las Vegas, NV. According to top restaurant news, "a new crop of operators is taking the barbecue experience to another level, leveraging modern-day fast-casual
For True BBQ Founder Joseph Evans, the key to True BBQ's success is great food and great customer service, Where he cooks the best slow cooked ribs, Boston butts, chicken and beef brisket. Where the meat will just fall-off-the-
This is the mantra for Joseph Evans, who has invested his life into client service through staff training/development.
"We have great food, but if we don't have amazing client service, provided by awesome humans, no one will bring their families to be a part of our family. We need to do this right."
It has been a stellar year for True BBQ, they recently took home the People's Choice Award for the second year in a row at the areas official best of the beach award show, Myrtle Beach Choice. This win comes on the heels of another TripAdvisor Gold Crown Award of Excellence. With both critical accolades, and "raving fans," True BBQ has become the fastest growing BBQ concept in the fast-casual industry, a segment of the dining industry that continues to see unprecedented growth.
Editor Note: http://truebbqmb.com To schedule an interview, to request high res images, or to come to the restaurant to sample the menu please contact Joseph Evans at info@truebbqmb.com.
About True BBQ:
True BBQ is a fast-casual award winning restaurant that specializes in authentic barbeque, featuring smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken and signature homemade sides such as Hush Puppies and Mac-Q-roni. The counter-service, fine casual restaurant is located in the heart of Myrtle Beach. True BBQ offers take-out, and catering, plus retail sales of its signature sauces. For more information, visit http://www.truebbq.com, facebook.com/
Media Contact
Coastal Media Brand
1551 21st ave N Suite 16 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
8435929768
***@coastalmediabrand.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse