True BBQ Voted Top Restaurant in Myrtle Beach, SC by Top Restaurant News

True BBQ was named along with 9 other restaurants across the US from Myrtle Beach, SC to Las Vegas, NV. According to top restaurant news, "a new crop of operators is taking the barbecue experience to another level, leveraging modern-day fast-casual
 
 
True BBQ Myrtle Beach
True BBQ Myrtle Beach
 
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- In Myrtle Beach, True BBQ has quietly become one of the fastest growing quick casual concepts in the area. When they opened a few years ago, they were the forerunners in the space as the first quick casual barbecue restaurant in Myrtle Beach, SC. Since then, for True BBQ it's all about growth, with 2 locations, True BBQ was voted best restaurant in Myrtle Beach, SC .

For True BBQ Founder Joseph Evans, the key to True BBQ's success is great food and great customer service, Where he cooks the best slow cooked ribs, Boston butts, chicken and beef brisket. Where the meat will just fall-off-the-bone! Using a family recipe for the rub. ALL the BBQ sauces are homemade from mustard to sweet, hot and wild. All the home cooked vegetables are made with lots of love."I spent a year traveling around the U.S. to every small barbecue stand I could find to perfect True BBQ's authentic barbeque. But we don't just sell barbeque; we serve reasons to come back."

This is the mantra for Joseph Evans, who has invested his life into client service through staff training/development.

"We have great food, but if we don't have amazing client service, provided by awesome humans, no one will bring their families to be a part of our family. We need to do this right."

It has been a stellar year for True BBQ, they recently took home the People's Choice Award for the second year in a row at the areas official best of the beach award show, Myrtle Beach Choice. This win comes on the heels of another TripAdvisor Gold Crown Award of Excellence. With both critical accolades, and "raving fans," True BBQ has become the fastest growing BBQ concept in the fast-casual industry, a segment of the dining industry that continues to see unprecedented growth.

Editor Note: http://truebbqmb.com To schedule an interview, to request high res images, or to come to the restaurant to sample the menu please contact Joseph Evans at info@truebbqmb.com.

About True BBQ:

True BBQ is a fast-casual award winning restaurant that specializes in authentic barbeque, featuring smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken and signature homemade sides such as Hush Puppies and Mac-Q-roni. The counter-service, fine casual restaurant is located in the heart of Myrtle Beach. True BBQ offers take-out, and catering, plus retail sales of its signature sauces. For more information, visit http://www.truebbq.com, facebook.com/truebbqmb, or Twitter.com/truebbqmb.

Media Contact
Coastal Media Brand
1551 21st ave N Suite 16 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
8435929768
***@coastalmediabrand.com
End
Source:True BBQ
Email:***@coastalmediabrand.com
Posted By:***@coastalmediabrand.com Email Verified
Tags:Top Restaurant Myrtle Beach, Best Restaurant Myrtle Beach, Bbq Myrtle Beach
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Myrtle Beach - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
