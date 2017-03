True BBQ Voted Top Restaurant in Myrtle Beach, SC by Top Restaurant News

True BBQ was named along with 9 other restaurants across the US from Myrtle Beach, SC to Las Vegas, NV. According to top restaurant news, "a new crop of operators is taking the barbecue experience to another level, leveraging modern-day fast-casual

True BBQ Myrtle Beach

Media Contact

Coastal Media Brand

1551 21st ave N Suite 16 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

8435929768

***@coastalmediabrand.com Coastal Media Brand1551 21st ave N Suite 16 Myrtle Beach, SC 295778435929768

End

-- Inhas quietly become one of the fastest growing quick casual concepts in the area. When they opened a few years ago, they were the forerunners in the space as the first quick casualin. Since then, forit's all about growth, with 2 locations, True BBQ was votedForFounder Joseph Evans, the key tosuccess is gand, Where he cooks the best slow cooked ribs, Boston butts, chicken and beef brisket. Where the meat will just fall-off-the-bone! Using a family recipe for the rub. ALL the BBQ sauces are homemade from mustard to sweet, hot and wild. All the home cooked vegetables are made with lots of love."I spent a year traveling around the U.S. to every smallstand I could find to perfect True BBQ's authentic. But we don't just sell barbeque; we serve reasons to come back."This is the mantra for Joseph Evans, who has invested his life into client service through staff training/development."We have great food, but if we don't have amazing client service, provided by awesome humans, no one will bring their families to be a part of our family. We need to do this right."It has been a stellar year for True BBQ, they recently took home the People's Choice Award for the second year in a row at the areas official best of the beach award show, Myrtle Beach Choice. This win comes on the heels of another. With both critical accolades, and "raving fans,"has become the fastest growing BBQ concept in the fast-casual industry, a segment of the dining industry that continues to see unprecedented growth.Editor Note:To schedule an interview, to request high res images, or to come to the restaurant to sample the menu please contact Joseph Evans atAboutTrue BBQ is a fast-casual award winning restaurant that specializes in authentic barbeque, featuring smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken and signature homemade sides such as Hush Puppies and Mac-Q-roni. The counter-service, fine casual restaurant is located in the heart of Myrtle Beach. True BBQ offers take-out, and catering, plus retail sales of its signature sauces. For more information, visit http://www.truebbq.com , f, or