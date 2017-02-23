 
Industry News





Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of February 2017

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Summary: Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.

Full Release:

Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."

This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:


• Online Resources (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-february-2017/#C1)
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-february-2017/#C2)
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-february-2017/#C3)
• Apps and Software (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-february-2017/#C4)
• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.) (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-february-2017/#C6)
• Children's Picture Books (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-february-2017/#C7)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12) (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-february-2017/#C10)

To view the full list of winners, please view the full press release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-february-2017/
