News By Tag
* Books
* Games
* Toys
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of February 2017
Full Release:
Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Online Resources (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Apps and Software (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.) (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Children's Picture Books (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12) (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
To view the full list of winners, please view the full press release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse