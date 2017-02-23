 

Imperial Properties Earns BBB Accreditation

Designation signifies property management company's commitment to reputable practices
 
BBB Accredited Business
BBB Accredited Business
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Imperial Properties, one of the premier property management firms in Western Canada, announced today that it has received accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting ethical practices within the business community and promoting trust between businesses and consumers. Accreditation is awarded based on a company's demonstrated commitment to responding to and resolving any complaints levied by consumers, as well as adherence to the BBB Code of Business Practices, which outlines standards for advertising, selling and service.

Benefits of BBB accreditation from Imperial Properties' perspective are numerous, and include having the ability to display the BBB's familiar logo on its marketing materials, being listed in the BBB's directory of businesses, having access to training programs and other resources and generally receiving greater exposure within the property management industry. According to the BBB, only 3 percent of businesses are accredited by the organization.

"The whole team at Imperial Properties is pleased to have been recognized with accreditation by the Better Business Bureau," said Norma Villamayor, Operations Manager of Imperial Properties. "The BBB is such a highly respected organization, among businesses as well as consumers, and we're proud to be regarded by them as a trustworthy, honest and principled company."

The BBB was founded in 1912 and has long been a leader in developing positive relationships between businesses and consumers, as well as a champion of companies that live up to the organization's high standards of practice. There are over 100 local chapters of the BBB throughout the United States and Canada, including the BBB of Manitoba and Northwest Ontario, which accredited Imperial Properties.

"Our company has long emphasized so many of the characteristics prized by the BBB among its accredited businesses," said Villamayor. "Earning accreditation gives Imperial Properties a great push to continue to serve our customers with honesty and integrity, and to strive to always exceed their expectations."

About Imperial Properties

Imperial Properties offers its property management services to owners of residential and commercial properties from its offices in Winnipeg and Regina. The company prides itself on its ability to offer high quality service and operational consistency to its property owners, including those with properties in both markets. To learn more about Imperial Properties, visithttp://www.imperialproperties.ca.

