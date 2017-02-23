Country(s)
Imperial Properties Earns BBB Accreditation
Designation signifies property management company's commitment to reputable practices
Benefits of BBB accreditation from Imperial Properties' perspective are numerous, and include having the ability to display the BBB's familiar logo on its marketing materials, being listed in the BBB's directory of businesses, having access to training programs and other resources and generally receiving greater exposure within the property management industry. According to the BBB, only 3 percent of businesses are accredited by the organization.
"The whole team at Imperial Properties is pleased to have been recognized with accreditation by the Better Business Bureau," said Norma Villamayor, Operations Manager of Imperial Properties. "The BBB is such a highly respected organization, among businesses as well as consumers, and we're proud to be regarded by them as a trustworthy, honest and principled company."
The BBB was founded in 1912 and has long been a leader in developing positive relationships between businesses and consumers, as well as a champion of companies that live up to the organization's high standards of practice. There are over 100 local chapters of the BBB throughout the United States and Canada, including the BBB of Manitoba and Northwest Ontario, which accredited Imperial Properties.
About Imperial Properties
Imperial Properties offers its property management services to owners of residential and commercial properties from its offices in Winnipeg and Regina. The company prides itself on its ability to offer high quality service and operational consistency to its property owners, including those with properties in both markets. To learn more about Imperial Properties, visithttp://www.imperialproperties.ca.
