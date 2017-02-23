Country(s)
Recognition Awards for Employees Help Strengthen Engagement
Medalcraft Mint Offers a Variety of High-Quality Commemoratives & Awards
Medalcraft Mint helps employers strengthen their engagement with workers by offering custom-designed recognition awards that fit virtually any budget.
"Recognition awards for employees provide positive reinforcement that exceeds anything possible through a good performance evaluation,"
Medalcraft Mint answers the question, "What is a challenge coin?" with attractive, custom coins that are ideal for employee recognition programs and team building functions. Each step in the challenge coin production process takes place in Medalcraft's Green Bay facility, providing a "Made in the USA" feature that many suppliers cannot claim.
Medalcraft Mint was selected to mint the official inauguration medals for the last four years, as well as items for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. These projects helped position the company as the supplier of choice for companies and organizations across the United States.
Recognition awards for employees can include custom, die-struck medals, ornaments, money clips, key tags, desk gifts, coasters, belt buckles and more. Medalcraft Mint's team also works with customers to create custom award solutions and unique packaging that make the presentation as attractive as the gift itself.
Excellence in Recognition Awards for Employees
Medalcraft Mint Inc. has been a Wisconsin-based company since its founding in 1948. The company produces a wide selection of challenge coins, badges, award recognitions and other commemoratives in its 32,000-square-
