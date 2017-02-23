News By Tag
New Directions For Women Sober Living Home Earns Rare Accreditation
This prestigious endorsement from CARF, an international, independent, nonprofit organization, assures that the NDFW sober living community home is held to the absolute highest standards. The facility completed a comprehensive peer review that included an onsite evaluation of programs and patient services. Demonstrating model performance, NDFW earned the three-year accreditation, through September 2019, joining only one other facility in Orange County to do so.
This accreditation comes during a milestone year for the exclusively female, private drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, treating women of all ages, including pregnant women and mothers with children, as it celebrates 40 years of saving lives and healing generations. Located at the comfortable NDFW campus, the intensive sober living program is nestled in a community near a peaceful nature reserve, allowing residents to enjoy a tranquil and supportive atmosphere.
The program includes outpatient services centered on an evidenced-based approach that recognizes the diversity and individuality of each patient's stage in recovery.
"Receiving the CARF accreditation for our community home is a testament to our commitment to go above and beyond in our mission to heal women and their families," says Rebecca Flood, CEO of New Directions for Women. "At a time when so many unqualified providers are flooding the market, particularly with sober living housing, it is imperative that established treatment facilities continue to provide only the best possible care to their patients throughout the entire journey of recovery."
NDFW offers residential treatment including detox, aftercare, partial day treatment, intensive outpatient and mature women programs. The Costa Mesa-based facility has proudly held CARF accreditation for eight consecutive years, in addition to its newly received accreditation for its sober living community home.
About New Directions for Women
New Directions for Women (NDFW) is a world-renowned, exclusively female, private drug and alcohol rehab program providing social model residential addiction treatment services for women of all ages, including pregnant women, women with children, women who have relapsed, had prior treatments and suffer from a co-existing disorder. Nestled on a three-acre campus in Costa Mesa, California, the state licensed and certified, award winning facility touts a very high recovery rate. NDFW accepts most insurances and have partial scholarship opportunities available for those who financial assistance. For more information, please call 800.939.6636 or visit http://www.newdirectionsforwomen.org.
Contact
Sara Johnston
HKA Marketing Communications
***@hkamarcom.com
