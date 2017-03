Bitcentral Announces WFXG Station Goes Live with Precis/Oasis™

WFXG Go Live 2017

-- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of digital and broadcast video workflow solutions, today announced the successful launch of Augusta, GA station WFXG on its news production suite, Precis/Oasis™system with Edius editor and Ross Overdrive. Raycom Media Inc.-owned WFXG now has Precis/Oasis™. Augusta's growing news resulted in their locally produced newscasts and Precis/Oasis™allows them to grow their news operations at their station.Bitcentral extends its congratulations and appreciation to WFXG staff for their partnership throughout the implementation process and looks forward to being a valued partner moving forward.Bitcentral provides solid and simple video workflow solutions that streamline, unify and extend broadcast and media operations through innovative, easy-to-use technology and an exceptional customer experience. A trusted partner since 2000, Bitcentral enables broadcast and media companies to advance their reach, profitability, and competitiveness through forward-looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions for news, sports, and emerging-platform content. See how at http://www.bitcentral.com Bitcentral and the Bitcentral logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Bitcentral, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.