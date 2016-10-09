 
Bitcentral Announces WFXG Station Goes Live with Precis/Oasis™

 
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of digital and broadcast video workflow solutions, today announced the successful launch of Augusta, GA station WFXG on its news production suite, Precis/Oasis™ system with Edius editor and Ross Overdrive. Raycom Media Inc.-owned WFXG now has Precis/Oasis™. Augusta's growing news resulted in their locally produced newscasts and Precis/Oasis™ allows them to grow their news operations at their station.

Bitcentral extends its congratulations and appreciation to WFXG staff for their partnership throughout the implementation process and looks forward to being a valued partner moving forward.

Raycom Media Incorporated's WFXG launches with Bitcentral Precis/Oasis™.

About Bitcentral

Bitcentral provides solid and simple video workflow solutions that streamline, unify and extend broadcast and media operations through innovative, easy-to-use technology and an exceptional customer experience. A trusted partner since 2000, Bitcentral enables broadcast and media companies to advance their reach, profitability, and competitiveness through forward-looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions for news, sports, and emerging-platform content. See how at http://www.bitcentral.com

Bitcentral and the Bitcentral logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Bitcentral, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Tags:Company News, Site Go-Lives, Oasis_Precis
Industry:Media
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
