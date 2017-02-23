Pony 4 Precious offers College Scholarship in 2017

Hi Everyone

Contact

Pony 4 Precious Mike Eastwood

***@gmail.com Pony 4 Precious Mike Eastwood

End

-- Pony 4 Precious has launched a free scholarship for any student to apply on their website. To apply for the scholarship, log on to www.pony4precious.org and click on the "Scholarship Page". There you will find all information of requirements and deadlines. The program is developed to help get the awareness out in the world on the Pony4Precious charity. Pony 4 Precious is all about helping kids,having fun and offering a free online education about horses and minature ponies. The fun part is to meet Winston and follow him daily. We offer free games, learning information and other fun items about horses and ponies. Anyone can go to the website from kids to adults and have a free log in access to have your own account. There are limited scholarships that will be awarded each year. Not only will you be applying for a chance at a scholarship, will be helping bring awareness to this new charity for to help kids. For more information on the scholarship program or just have fun on the website go to Pony 4 Precious website.