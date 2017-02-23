News By Tag
* Running
* Race
* River Run
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
One week left to register for the 40th Annual Gate River Run
Registration is open for the Gate River run until Wednesday, March 8
Each year, thousands of competitive and recreational runners hit the streets of Jacksonville to compete in the 15K, which has become the largest one of its kind in the country and draws runners from around the world. Runners can also participate in the Florida Times-Union 5K for Charity or the Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Mile. Younger runners can compete in the Junior River Run and even younger ones can take part in the Diaper Dash.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary, organizers have added the Retro River Run on March 4. It is open to just 2,204 participants, which is the number of people who ran the very first River Run. The cost to enter is just five bucks, which was the standard entry fee in the late 1970s. In addition to the run, there will be a 70s-costume contest and the oldest River Run t-shirt contest. Runners can register at www.1stplacesports.com/
The Runner's Expo is March 9 through March 11 at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds and features more than 100 vendors offering the latest in running gear and fashion at bargain prices. The expo will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.1stplacesports.com/
About JTC Running
JTC Running is a non-profit organization founded in October 1975 as the Jacksonville Track Club. It is Florida's preeminent promoter of healthy lifestyles through running, fitness and fellowship. JTC Running is the creator and operator of the Gate River Run, which has been one of the leading road races in the country since its inception in 1978. The four main events they host each year encompass over 10,000 national and world class athletes, fitness runners, wheelchair athletes, walkers and children. For more information, visit www.jtcrunning.com.
About 1st Place Sports
1st Place sports is Jacksonville's running headquarters and one of the top running stores in the country. The company has more than 30 years of experience in fitting running shoes and has the best selection of shoes, apparel and accessories. 1st Place Sports has six locations that offer the five-step fit process, which includes a foot pressure and treadmill analysis. All employees are experienced runners and well-trained to guide customers through the fitting process. In addition to retail stores, 1st Place Sports produces quality running events, such as the annual Winter Beach Run and the Gate River Run. The races they produce range from 200 to 18,000 participants and help raise over a quarter of a million dollars for charity each year. For more information, visit www.1stplacesports.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse