Bridge Alliance accepted into UT-Dallas Venture Development Center
Artificial intelligence based startup Bridge Alliance has been accepted into the Incubator Program at the University of Texas - Dallas' Venture Development Center (VDC).
"We are extremely excited to have Bridge Alliance as a part of the VDC. They have shown remarkable strides, already proving their market fit and generating revenue in their first year." said Olia Bosovik, Assistant Director of the VDC. "We are excited to bring them in, plug in the great resources at the VDC and UT-Dallas, and help them grow."
Bridge Alliance has made an early splash in the Dallas startup community by creating an ecosystem where startups, big business, and academia converge for the mission of innovation. In 2016, the company co-hosted quarterly events with area municipal economic development centers, including Dallas, Addison, Carrollton and Allen. They view joining the VDC as critical to their 2017 plans.
"With our proven business model in 2016, 2017 becomes an important year for growth. UT-Dallas has an abundance of resources that will help Bridge Alliance as our needs grow with our business." said Ken Koo, founder/CEO of Bridge Alliance. "Joining the VDC gives us unprecedented access to all the university offers, including its wonderful students, faculty, research, and alumni. We are thrilled to embark on this journey together."
About UT Dallas Venture Development Center
The Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is leading the way in supporting students and faculty with entrepreneurial training and resources. Across the campus, the IIE works to engage and empower the UTD family in launching new businesses. Nationally recognized by the Princeton Review, the IIE offers courses, conferences, networking, and unique funding opportunities. As part of the IIE, the Venture Development Center at UT Dallas provides a custom, milestone driven incubator program coupled with state of the art facilities to help grow the Startup's business. By focusing on our clients' business, customers, market, and key development needs our team of business and technical experts can assist them in their journey towards commercialization and growth.
About Bridge Alliance
Founded in 2016, Bridge Alliance is a research and advisory firm providing analysis of early stage startups and academic research to help established companies supplement research & development and innovation programs. Their flagship service -- Open Innovation as a Service (OIaaS) -- is a multi-week consultative program that results in a private pitch day for companies to meet and assess early-stage startups strategically curated to meet the companies' needs. Learn more at http://bridgealliance.ai.
Contact
Bridge Alliance
connect@bridgealliance.co
***@bridgealliance.co
