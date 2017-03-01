News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Punch TV Studios Prepares to Close IPO
As one of only a few publicly-traded media companies, Punch TV Studios is offering stock at an opening price of $1 per share, establishing a golden opportunity for initial investors to become a ground-floor shareholder in the company. Punch TV Studios has unlimited potential to becoming one of the premier content producers and broadcasters in the world with its diverse and unique voice.
With about a month left of the first IPO phase, it is imperative more than ever for investors to capitalize.
Economic empowerment for the urban community is the goal of this IPO - the main intent is to provide opportunity of wealth and jobs for all members of a community that is historically at a disadvantage through the sale of this stock.
"It is hugely crucial now more than ever to become involved and buy a share of this stock in this coming month," said Punch TV Studios CEO Joseph Collins. "We are making history, no one has done what we are doing before."
There is no question that Punch TV Studios has already made history. Collins, who is also known as "The Martin Luther King Jr. of Wall Street," received a Lifetime Achievement Award in Media from President Barack Obama this past month. Collins is in the process of building a television and media empire, between Punch TV Studios and his other company Punch Animation, Inc., which recently made Disney legend Floyd Norman the President of Creative Development and Leo Sullivan the Chief Operating Officer.
To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at punchtvstudios.com
Follow us on http://Nabukie.com
#PUNCHTVSTUDIOS #WALLSTREET #2017IPO
###
Notes to Editor
Media Relations
562.822.0965
mediarelations@
punchtvstudios.com
About Us
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community
Forward Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 01, 2017