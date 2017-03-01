 
News By Tag
* Punch TV Joseph Collins
* Wallstreet
* 2017 IPO
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423


Punch TV Studios Prepares to Close IPO

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Punch TV Joseph Collins
Wallstreet
2017 IPO

Industry:
Media

Location:
Hollywood - California - US

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- After a hugely successful month for Punch TV Studios, the production company continues to increase its influence both on Wall Street and in the media. Punch TV Studios and Punch Animation, Inc. CEO Joseph Collins launched his company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) back in June 2016, after becoming qualified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Current projections estimate the company will generate more than half a billion dollars in annual revenue by year 4 post the IPO.

As one of only a few publicly-traded media companies, Punch TV Studios is offering stock at an opening price of $1 per share, establishing a golden opportunity for initial investors to become a ground-floor shareholder in the company. Punch TV Studios has unlimited potential to becoming one of the premier content producers and broadcasters in the world with its diverse and unique voice.

With about a month left of the first IPO phase, it is imperative more than ever for investors to capitalize.

Economic empowerment for the urban community is the goal of this IPO - the main intent is to provide opportunity of wealth and jobs for all members of a community that is historically at a disadvantage through the sale of this stock.

"It is hugely crucial now more than ever to become involved and buy a share of this stock in this coming month," said Punch TV Studios CEO Joseph Collins. "We are making history, no one has done what we are doing before."

There is no question that Punch TV Studios has already made history. Collins, who is also known as "The Martin Luther King Jr. of Wall Street," received a Lifetime Achievement Award in Media from President Barack Obama this past month. Collins is in the process of building a television and media empire, between Punch TV Studios and his other company Punch Animation, Inc., which recently made Disney legend Floyd Norman the President of Creative Development and Leo Sullivan the Chief Operating Officer.

To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at punchtvstudios.com

Follow us on http://Nabukie.com

#PUNCHTVSTUDIOS #WALLSTREET #2017IPO

###

Notes to Editor

Media Relations

562.822.0965

mediarelations@punchtvstudios.com
punchtvstudios.com

About Us

Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End
Source:
Email:***@punchtvstudios.com Email Verified
Tags:Punch TV Joseph Collins, Wallstreet, 2017 IPO
Industry:Media
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 01, 2017
Punch TV Studios PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share