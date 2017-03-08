Country(s)
Unreal Bowling by Crunchy releases their first Scoring Integration
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Crunchy Logistics has released new features for Unreal Bowling, the world's first interactive bowling solution. The new update brings complete integration for the Steltronic Focus scoring system. Bowling centers that use the Steltronic Focus scoring system will now be able to display players' names on the lane as their turn arrives. Audio and video feedback keeps them engaged and excited as graphics like "Strike" and "Spare" punctuate their performance. Steltronic is the first automatic scoring company to be interfaced with Unreal Bowling. Crunchy plans to release upgrades on a regular basis that will bring new features, deeper integration, and minimized maintenance.
"The Crunchy software teams work incredibly hard on the Unreal Bowling system with new updates consistently including animations/backgrounds and this integration. We feel that this only enhances the interactive bowling experience and will really bring your bowling center to life," says Neil Dufva, CEO of Crunchy Logistics.
About Unreal Bowling
Unreal Bowling is an interactive bowling experience that brings bowling alleys to life. High definition graphics and audio transform the lanes into an immersive experience that engages your customers in a way never seen before. Through simple additions to your existing lane, the bowling balls can become fireballs, comets, balloons, and many more. Mix and match them with backgrounds from a huge database that is updated monthly – even with your own requests.
Learn more about Unreal Bowling at www.unrealbowl.com.
About Steltronic
Steltronic is a worldwide company that plans, develops and produces advanced electronic equipment and software specifically for the bowling industry.
With 37 years' experience, Steltronic has produced automatic scoring equipment and software for bowling centers and personal home residences worldwide in 84 countries.
Steltronic provides lifetime FREE software upgrades and FREE 24/7 technical support, and is YOUR worldwide leading independent automatic scoring company.
Learn more about Steltronic at www.SteltronicScoring.com.
About Crunchy Logistics
Crunchy Logistics is a pioneering technology firm based locally in Orlando, Florida. Crunchy specializes in connecting companies to customers in innovative ways. Crunchy uses bleeding-edge technology to design and implement enchanting environments that actively engage customers with company brands. From the larger than life Padzilla digital display to the interactive MIKASA media platform, Crunchy technology connects businesses to customers on a whole new level of engagement. Crunchy Logistics is unique because of its diverse team of experts in various fields, including software development, engineering, digital media, interactive technology and audio/visual design.
Crunchy services include all-in-one solutions to diverse technology needs, including system creation, development, management, and 24/7 technical support. Crunchy's goal is to give organizations perfectly tailored systems that are customized to fit their needs. Crunchy works one-on-one with clients to create permanent benefits for their organizations.
Learn more about Crunchy Logistics at www.crunchy.co.
