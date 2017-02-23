Venous World Inter-university Network foundation goes online

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* vWIN Industry:

* Medical Location:

* Venice - veneto - Italy Subject:

* Companies

Contact

vWIN foundation

***@vwinfoundation.com vWIN foundation

End

-- Venous World Inter-university Network (was created byand, three vein specialists from the University of Ferrara (Italy), Universidad de Buenos Aires (Argentina) and the University of California Davis (USA), respectively.vWIN as three main aims:The first rationale of the foundation is the improvement of the scientific knowledge about the most severe venous conditions, also considering that the important scientific journal Lancet, in 2015 pointed out the need of increasing our society performance in thrombo-embolism management.vWIN already published scientific paper on the topic, it has supported humanitarian missions in Central America for several years and it has created a social and sport public venous awareness international initiative called Game Over to Leg Failure. In order to favour anan important website was created, by using WordPress: one of the easiest to be used CMS.The website is also dedicated to the. The meeting will be held in the spectacular island of Albarella, near, from September 6 to 9. On September 9, the island will be opened to the public for a venous awarenss day, in which combining pleasant and educational activities, favouring social and medical interaction.The website is institutional even if not complex and, since dynamic, it will be managed centrally.Social networks will be involved, so to reach out whatever type of participants 24 hr a day, also considering the several involved international universities.STAY TUNED…a lot of great news …and a spectacular international raffle prize will be given.Fabrizio Pivari