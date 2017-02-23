Country(s)
Samples World Bistro Named CraftBeer.com's Great American Beer Bar in Colorado
With more than 5,200 small and independent craft breweries operating across the country, craft beer lovers have no shortage of options to discover and delight in the beloved beverage of beer. To navigate both novices and craft beer aficionados towards the best beer bars in every state, CraftBeer.com readers were recently polled to determine the best beer in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Bars need not be dark, nor are they relegated to simply pub fare. The owners of Samples World Bistro want to elevate your beer bar experience with great pairing too. "A classic altbier paired with our house-made bacon and goat cheese flatbread is fantastic," explains owner and beer industry veteran Mark Sample. "We have 28 awesome pairings, and those are just the ones we like. The possibilities are endless!"
The restaurant is located in Longmont, Colorado home of eight local breweries. The bistro has a food truck that makes scheduled stops at the local breweries. The restaurant also hosts a Beer vs. Beer competition. They pit two local breweries that are invited to pair their best beer offerings with a four course meal. Those looking for a personal challenge can order the Beerquator. This ultimate beer flight platter holds twenty different beers, and if you can guess them all correctly you win a prize.
"CraftBeer.com readers understand what sets a beer bar apart and have continually shown up since 2012 to recommend and praise their favorite spots," said Julia Herz, publisher of CraftBeer.com. "With more than 7,000 votes cast, we are excited to announce this year's winners and proud to welcome back twenty-one (41%) 2016 winners to the list – a sign that craft beer bars, now more than ever, are committed to their patrons and ensuring the best overall experience."
For more information on Samples World Bistro, please visit https://www.craftbeer.com/
Samples World Bistro is a restaurant in Longmont, Colorado. SamplesWorldBistro.com
