MedHQ Named One of 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review
"As an organization dedicated to helping our clients get the most from their valuable human resources, we are proud to be recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for our commitment to our own employees as well," said MedHQ CEO and Co-Founder Tom Jacobs
In identifying its "Great Places to Work,"Becker's seeks organizations that encourage professional development among their employees and promote tomorrow's leaders. MedHQ has a 15-year track record of transforming healthcare employer services through effective HR offerings. The company works with administrators nationwide to manage their most important asset while improving operations, reducing costs, and minimizing employer risk. They are focused on getting it right, by keeping four values front and center: Respect, Innovation, Trust and Energy (RITE).
The "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" list features both healthcare provider organizations and other healthcare-specific companies. The Becker's Hospital Review accepted nominations for this list and developed an editorial review process to include organizations that have gone above and beyond to make their hospitals, health systems and companies great places to work.
About MedHQ
MedHQ
