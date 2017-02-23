 
MedHQ Named One of 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review

 
 
CHICAGO - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- MedHQ (http://medhq.net/), the leading provider of human resources, accounting and back-ofﬁce administrative services focused specifically on the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) market, made the 2017 edition of the prestigious Becker's Healthcare "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" list. The list recognizes organizations committed to fulfilling missions, creating outstanding cultures, and offering competitive benefits to their employees.

"As an organization dedicated to helping our clients get the most from their valuable human resources, we are proud to be recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for our commitment to our own employees as well," said MedHQ CEO and Co-Founder Tom Jacobs (http://medhq.net/team-members/tom-jacobs/). "We take the business of developing and mentoring our employees very seriously, because we know first-hand the power of a culture where employees enjoy their work, and are well-supported and able to focus on delivering high-quality services to clients."

In identifying its "Great Places to Work,"Becker's seeks organizations that encourage professional development among their employees and promote tomorrow's leaders. MedHQ has a 15-year track record of transforming healthcare employer services through effective HR offerings. The company works with administrators nationwide to manage their most important asset while improving operations, reducing costs, and minimizing employer risk. They are focused on getting it right, by keeping four values front and center: Respect, Innovation, Trust and Energy (RITE).

The "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" list features both healthcare provider organizations and other healthcare-specific companies. The Becker's Hospital Review accepted nominations for this list and developed an editorial review process to include organizations that have gone above and beyond to make their hospitals, health systems and companies great places to work. The full 2017 list can be read here (http://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/150-great-plac...).

About MedHQ

MedHQ (http://medhq.net/) is the only human resources, accounting and back-ofﬁce administrative services company that specializes in the ambulatory surgery center market. Launched in 2003, MedHQ provides surgery center leadership access to an entire team of healthcare, HR and accounting professionals that are focused on providing best practices, improving revenue and reducing risk.

Contact
Kebra Shelhamer|Root3 Growth Marketing
***@root3marketing.com
