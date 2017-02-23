News By Tag
RBP Methods Celebrates 25th Year
Unique consulting and training methods drive success in the nonprofit accounting technology sector
With 25 years in the business of nonprofit technology, RBP Methods has been able to develop long-term business partnerships with personal relationships built on trust and honesty. "The world of nonprofit technology is often a fast moving and screwy path," said Kent Arnold, founder and CEO of RBP Methods. "We have been honored to be trusted advisors to our clients."
RBP Methods was born from a deep-rooted love for the work of nonprofits. On a shoestring budget Kent and Lynne Arnold, owners of RBP Methods, built their company on the belief that an easy to understand, levelheaded view of technology would be helpful for nonprofits. Through specialized expertise in nonprofit accounting and administration, they set out to provide accounting technology and training to nonprofit and governmental organizations.
Training and consulting for nonprofit organizations has been a core offering since the inception of RBP Methods. RBP has found that clients enjoy learning and will learn more when they are visually inspired. Kent explains, "Tactile and visual stimulation go a long way in imprinting memory and have been the basis for our training methods from the beginning. We use a combination of visualization, practice and easy to understand formats that communicate the left brained logic into straight-forward concepts for right brained people."
One of RBP Methods unique aspects is that they don't have a set methodology for every client. Instead, they recognize that each nonprofit and governmental organization has its own specific needs. Arnold uses 'mind mapping' to determine the true requirements of each potential client in order to give them the most personalized service, solution and training possible. As one client stated, "You were the only one who asked me questions about our organization!
To learn more about RBP Methods visit http://www.rbpmethods.com.
