Proposed Curriculum For Scartho Free School, Grimsby, Lincolnshire
Healing Multi-Academy Trust is looking to provide a new free school with a broad, balanced and creative curriculum in Grimsby, Lincolnshire.
A wide range of subjects will be taught across all the key stages, focusing on the development of knowledge, understanding and skills with a very strong emphasis on the core subjects of English, Maths, Science and Computing.
The 4 – 11 Primary Free School will be designed to ensure that all pupils have the opportunity to excel. The highest emphasis will be placed upon the acquisition of the essential key skills of reading, writing and oral communication in literacy. The development of sporting talent and an enthusiasm for sporting activity will be a priority.
The proposed curriculum will be enriched by educational visits, visitors, experiences and themed days or weeks. This will include a focus upon religious festivals of all faiths.
Qualified teachers will plan and deliver lessons and some pupils may be taught in smaller groups with learning support assistants completing the activities organised by the teachers.
Additional information about the proposed curriculum for the Scartho Free School, Grimsby, Lincolnshire can be obtained at their upcoming drop in session on Friday 17th March 2017 at Scartho Community Library, St. Giles Avenue, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, DN33 2HB, from 10am until 1:30pm.
Alternatively please visit the Healing Multi-Academy Trust website at http://www.healingmultiacademytrust.co.uk/
About Healing Multi-Academy Trust, Grimsby, Lincolnshire:
As an accredited academy sponsor for primary and secondary schools Healing Multi-Academy Trust is a local partnership of schools who are genuinely committed to collaborative working, whilst retaining their individual ethos.
Their vision is to create a distinctive partnership of schools led by local people for local people. They strengthen this partnership by valuing the uniqueness of their partner schools and foster a relationship where autonomy and accountability go hand in hand.
Sharing expertise and bringing together best practice and the best practitioners, they recruit, retain and develop the very best teachers and future leaders locally.
For mutual benefit they also achieve efficiency savings in the procurement of goods and services.
For additional information about Healing Multi-Academy Trust, please visit their website at http://www.healingmultiacademytrust.co.uk or give them a call now on 01472 502 400.
