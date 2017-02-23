 
News By Tag
* Rst Visions
* Visions In Color
* Jaclyn Brady
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bellmore
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

National Lighting Powerhouse RST Visions In Color Welcomes East Coast Sales Executive

Jaclyn Brady Is Now The East Coast Sales Manager For RST Visions In Color
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rst Visions
* Visions In Color
* Jaclyn Brady

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Bellmore - New York - US

Subject:
* Executives

BELLMORE, N.Y. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The RST Visions In Color empire has expanded the reach so badly needed within the lighting Industry to the EAST COAST.

Jaclyn Brady entered the fun and exciting entertainment industry at age 20 and quickly became an insightful business development executive within the entertainment lighting, OEM (manufacturer) and Distributor related sectors. Jaclyn started in lighting and remained in lighting and knows one thing very well...THE LIGHTING PRODUCT & SERVICE INDUSTRY. Specializing in themed entertainment, arenas, venues, museums, and studios, she will be an asset to our always growing and evolving company.

FIXTURES, BULBS, LEDs, HALOGEN, INCANDESCENT, HID. SOCKETS, DRIVERS, BATTERIES, CAM LOK, STUDIO, STAGE, FILM , TV, VENUE, COMMERCIAL, DOMESTIC And the list goes on...

RST Visions In Color is a wholesale lighting and fixture distributor of Light Bulbs, Lamps, LEDs, Antique Lamps, Ultraviolet UV, Infrared IR, Stage Lighting, Studio Lighting, Theater Lighting, Sockets, Batteries, Cam Lok, Projector Lamps, expendables, and lighting Fixtures. RST Visions has been In business for over 45 years with locations in California, Georgia and now services New York.

RST Visions supplies an entire nation with lighting and associated products.

http://rstvisions.com

Office: 818-566-1114

RST Visions Inc. is also the parent company for

Premier Lighting & Production (Special Event & Party Lighting associated items)

Premier Event Lighting (Full Service Special Event Lighting Company)

Bargerlite (Film & TV Industry Lighting Fixtures)

RST Magazine  (Publication For Professionals By Professionals in TV Film & Video lighting Genre

Contact
Matthew Tropp
mtropp@rstvisions.com
End
Source:Premier Event Lighting & Production
Email:***@rstvisions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RST Visions In Color News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share