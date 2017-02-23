News By Tag
National Lighting Powerhouse RST Visions In Color Welcomes East Coast Sales Executive
Jaclyn Brady Is Now The East Coast Sales Manager For RST Visions In Color
Jaclyn Brady entered the fun and exciting entertainment industry at age 20 and quickly became an insightful business development executive within the entertainment lighting, OEM (manufacturer)
FIXTURES, BULBS, LEDs, HALOGEN, INCANDESCENT, HID. SOCKETS, DRIVERS, BATTERIES, CAM LOK, STUDIO, STAGE, FILM , TV, VENUE, COMMERCIAL, DOMESTIC And the list goes on...
RST Visions In Color is a wholesale lighting and fixture distributor of Light Bulbs, Lamps, LEDs, Antique Lamps, Ultraviolet UV, Infrared IR, Stage Lighting, Studio Lighting, Theater Lighting, Sockets, Batteries, Cam Lok, Projector Lamps, expendables, and lighting Fixtures. RST Visions has been In business for over 45 years with locations in California, Georgia and now services New York.
RST Visions supplies an entire nation with lighting and associated products.
http://rstvisions.com
Office: 818-566-1114
RST Visions Inc. is also the parent company for
Premier Lighting & Production (Special Event & Party Lighting associated items)
Premier Event Lighting (Full Service Special Event Lighting Company)
Bargerlite (Film & TV Industry Lighting Fixtures)
RST Magazine (Publication For Professionals By Professionals in TV Film & Video lighting Genre
Contact
Matthew Tropp
mtropp@rstvisions.com
