National Lighting Powerhouse RST Visions In Color Welcomes East Coast Sales Executive

Jaclyn Brady Is Now The East Coast Sales Manager For RST Visions In Color

-- The RST Visions In Color empire has expanded the reach so badly needed within the lighting Industry to the EAST COAST.Jaclyn Brady entered the fun and exciting entertainment industry at age 20 and quickly became an insightful business development executive within the entertainment lighting, OEM (manufacturer)and Distributor related sectors. Jaclyn started in lighting and remained in lighting and knows one thing very well...THE LIGHTING PRODUCT & SERVICE INDUSTRY. Specializing in themed entertainment, arenas, venues, museums, and studios, she will be an asset to our always growing and evolving company.FIXTURES, BULBS, LEDs, HALOGEN, INCANDESCENT, HID. SOCKETS, DRIVERS, BATTERIES, CAM LOK, STUDIO, STAGE, FILM , TV, VENUE, COMMERCIAL, DOMESTIC And the list goes on...RST Visions In Color is a wholesale lighting and fixture distributor of Light Bulbs, Lamps, LEDs, Antique Lamps, Ultraviolet UV, Infrared IR, Stage Lighting, Studio Lighting, Theater Lighting, Sockets, Batteries, Cam Lok, Projector Lamps, expendables, and lighting Fixtures. RST Visions has been In business for over 45 years with locations in California, Georgia and now services New York.RST Visions supplies an entire nation with lighting and associated products.Office: 818-566-1114is also the parent company for(Special Event & Party Lighting associated items)(Full Service Special Event Lighting Company)(Film & TV Industry Lighting Fixtures)(Publication For Professionals By Professionals in TV Film & Video lighting Genre