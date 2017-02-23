News By Tag
Scartho Free School, Grimsby, Lincolnshire
Healing Multi-Academy Trust is consulting on its plans to open a 4 – 11 Primary Free School in Grimsby, Lincolnshire.
They plan to open the brand new academy in September 2019 and the proposed academy will be a one-form entry with thirty pupils in each year group. Healing Multi-Academy Trust's vision is to provide a first class primary school for the local Scartho community by raising standards, improving progress and attainment and developing strong stakeholder engagement. To achieve this they will promote excellence in all aspects of teaching. They will foster the personal qualities of hard work, determination and initiative, encouraging the best from each child in every area of school life.
The proposed Scartho Free School will provide a broad, balanced and creative curriculum and a wide range of subjects will be taught across all the key stages. Designed to ensure that all pupils have the opportunity to excel, the focus will be on the development of knowledge, understanding and skills, with a strong emphasis on the core subjects of English, Maths, Science and Computing.
The highest emphasis will be placed upon the acquisition of the key skills of reading, writing and oral communication in literacy and the development of sporting talent and an enthusiasm for sporting activity will also be a priority.
The curriculum will be enriched by educational visits, visitors, experiences and themed days or weeks and a wide selection of after school clubs will be available, providing children with the opportunity to develop their skills and interests.
Further information about the Scartho Free School, Grimsby, Lincolnshire proposal can be obtained at their drop in session on Friday 17th March 2017 at Scartho Community Library, St. Giles Avenue, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, DN33 2HB, from 10am until 1:30pm.
Alternatively please visit the Healing Multi-Academy Trust website at http://www.healingmultiacademytrust.co.uk/
About Healing Multi-Academy Trust, Grimsby, Lincolnshire:
Healing Multi-Academy Trust is an accredited academy sponsor for primary and secondary schools, working in partnership to enhance school improvement and deliver a first-class education.
They have a proud history based on traditional values and high standards for all, a strong track record for school improvement and an excellent local and national reputation evidenced by key performance indicators, which include exceptional examination results, an outstanding rating by Ofsted in all areas and IiP (Investors in People) Gold Status for teaching and support staff's professional development.
Healing Multi-Academy Trust is a partnership of primary and secondary schools who are genuinely committed to collaborative working, whilst retaining their individual ethos. By working together they strive to create a genuine partnership of academies that pupils, parents, staff, governors and the local community are extremely proud to be a part of.
For further information about Healing Multi-Academy Trust, please visit their website at http://www.healingmultiacademytrust.co.uk or give them a call today on 01472 502 400.
Healing Multi-Academy Trust
***@healingmultiacademytrust.co.uk
