 
News By Tag
* Sensitive Skin
* Cleanser
* Moisturizer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


Why Concept2Commerce Decided to Sell Senzimi Sensitive Support Cleanser

 
 
senzimi-moisturiser_2
senzimi-moisturiser_2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sensitive Skin
* Cleanser
* Moisturizer

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Concept2Commerce today reflected on its release of Senzimi Sensitive Support Cleanser a few years ago. The company started selling Senzimi products because they know how effective and gentle it is for people with sensitive skin.

Heather, Owner at Concept2Commerce, says: "Senzimi Sensitive Support Cleanser is a great product for everyone, not just for people with sensitive skin. The most amazing thing about this cleanser is how effective it is while still being so gentle on the skin. That's why we decided to sell it."

Senzimi Sensitive Support Cleanser​ is an all natural cleanser that is made specifically for people with sensitive skin. Because cleansers can sometimes cause redness and irritation it can be hard for people who have sensitive skin to get a product that would be gentle to the skin yet be effective at cleaning. Now everyone with any type of skin, normal, sensitive, dry, is now able to use a cleanser everyday without the fear of getting an inflamed and red face.

Made from 95% natural product that combines excellent mild cleansing action and usability with superior conditioning, soothing and healing power, skin will not only look great, but also feel great.​ Senzimi cleanser makers have carefully combined the best natural detergents that effectively removes dirt, oil and everyday pollution from skin without harming the skin.

Heather added "I trust this product that is why I decided to add this product to our list on Amazon UK. And I am very happy that our loyal customers have welcomed the product positively."

Concept2Commerce is still selling Senzimi products on Amazon UK and currently have a promotion deal for the Senzimi products they are selling.

People interested at trying Senzimi Sensitive Support Cleanser and what promotion deals Concept2Commerce have for the product can check this link. https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0074I2ZT0

For further information about Concept2Commerce, all this can be discovered at https://goo.gl/BAcdtg
End
Source:Concept2Commerce
Email:***@concept2commerce.com
Posted By:***@concept2commerce.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CareforAir News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share