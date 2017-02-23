 
News By Tag
* Amazon Independent
* Stanley Henson Jr.
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

Amazon Independent names Stanley V. Henson Jr. as new CEO/President

Independent film distributor announces Stanley V. Henson, Jr. as CEO/President with their first project "Cooley High 60610" in pre-production.
 
 
Stanley Press 2014
Stanley Press 2014
LOS ANGELES - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazon Independent Films has named producer and director Stanley V. Henson, Jr. as their CEO and President.  Henson is known for two independent films and as the CEO and President of National Cinematic Artist and NCA Technologies. National Cinematic Artist, NCA Technologies Group and Dreamcore Productions will become subsidiaries of Amazon Independent in the deal.

Henson has named independent producer and actor Sid Burston as his Vice President of Business Affairs and Lani Weinstein as Vice President of acquisitions and production. Chakam Entertainment owner Elijah Chakam will become the director of productions.

Amazon Independent Films is a company in the category of Open Roads, Lionsgate, Magnolia Films and Amazon Studios in that they are a distributor that emphasizes distribution for indie films.  The company will utilize virtual reality, On Demand and theatrical release in the simultaneous release.

Henson wants to contract young talent.  They are currently scouting recent college graduates that aspire to act, direct and write in the motion picture industry.

www.amazonindependent.com

www.nationalcinematic.com

Contact
L. Weinstein
***@amazonindependent.com
End
Source:Amazon Independent
Email:***@amazonindependent.com Email Verified
Tags:Amazon Independent, Stanley Henson Jr.
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Amazon Independent/NATIONAL CINEMATIC ARTIST News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share