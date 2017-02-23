Amazon Independent names Stanley V. Henson Jr. as new CEO/President

Independent film distributor announces Stanley V. Henson, Jr. as CEO/President with their first project "Cooley High 60610" in pre-production.

-- Amazon Independent Films has named producer and director Stanley V. Henson, Jr. as their CEO and President. Henson is known for two independent films and as the CEO and President of National Cinematic Artist and NCA Technologies. National Cinematic Artist, NCA Technologies Group and Dreamcore Productions will become subsidiaries of Amazon Independent in the deal.Henson has named independent producer and actor Sid Burston as his Vice President of Business Affairs and Lani Weinstein as Vice President of acquisitions and production. Chakam Entertainment owner Elijah Chakam will become the director of productions.Amazon Independent Films is a company in the category of Open Roads, Lionsgate, Magnolia Films and Amazon Studios in that they are a distributor that emphasizes distribution for indie films. The company will utilize virtual reality, On Demand and theatrical release in the simultaneous release.Henson wants to contract young talent. They are currently scouting recent college graduates that aspire to act, direct and write in the motion picture industry.www.amazonindependent.comwww.nationalcinematic.com