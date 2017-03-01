Country(s)
Industry News
Grocery Shopping Service for Seniors
The grocery shopping service is one of the most popular choices for seniors who need help with everyday errands.
When a shopping trip has been scheduled, the caregiver will confirm the pick-up 24 hours in advance. The caregiver will pick up the client at his or her residence 30 minutes before the appointment and will make sure he or she is buckled in the car safely. When at the store, the caregiver will accompany the client into the store to help with finding items and handling large or heavy items. The caregiver will then load the car and take the client to any other necessary locations.
Once the caregiver has taken the client back to the house, the caregiver will continue the service by unloading and placing the items bought as directed by the client. If there is extra time, our caregivers are also available to help make lunch, make beds, lightly clean kitchen counters, and take out the trash. Once the appointment is completed, the client is asked to sign the Care Report/Time Sheet and he or she will receive a copy, as well as a followup call from the office the next day.
Our services are here to ensure that household chores, such as grocery shopping, never have to be a burden again. Our reliable caregivers are here to help.
Eldercare Services provides senior adults the opportunity for independent living at home as an alternative to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Our Mission and services provide an environment that encourages you or your loved one to maintain interest in personal, social, professional and family activities; to continue and possibly enhance your current lifestyle by providing medical and non-medical assistance, exclusive personal in-home senior care assistance, individual in-home companionship, assisted living, compassionate in-home caregivers.
Contact
ElderCare Services
941-377-4465
***@aol.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 01, 2017