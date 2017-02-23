News By Tag
BA Insight Named in KMWorld's 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management
Company Has Received Recognition for Eleven Consecutive Years
"We are excited to once again receive this acknowledgement from KMWorld," said Massood Zarrabian, CEO of BA Insight. "We have recently forged new strategic partnerships to expand our reach and capabilities and have also made some significant product introductions such as support for SharePoint 2016; enhancing AutoClassifier with machine learning; O365 support for Visual Refiners and Smart Previews; release of new indexing connectors; and the introduction of Smart Analytics and Expertise Locator. This recognition is a testament to our company's progression and our ability to solve our customers' top challenges when it comes to implementing intranets and enterprise search."
"The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year's list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness,"
With more than a thousand companies that fall into the broad arena of knowledge management, KMWorld chooses its top 100 based on the breadth and impact of their innovations and the value that they provide to customers and partners.
About KMWorld
KMWorld (www.kmworld.com) is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes - and subsequent success stories - that together offer solutions for improving business performance.
KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc. (www.infotoday.com).
About BA Insight
BA Insight's software addresses the Speed to Information challenge organizations face by quickly connecting SharePoint users to the knowledge they need – linking key enterprise systems with an easy-to-implement, use and upgrade software portfolio. Our software enhances SharePoint out-of-the-box, increasing user adoption while decreasing user complaints. It replaces slow, high effort, and expensive customized approaches with easy to use, off-the-shelf software.
Our software portfolio includes connectors and federation to provide secure connectivity to a wide variety of systems; classification that increases findability using auto-tagging, metadata generation, and text analytics; and applications with search squarely at the interface of users and information.
Hundreds of organizations and millions of users benefit from BA Insight's software on a daily basis to provide compelling intranets that people love to use including Australian Government Department of Defence, CA Technologies, Chevron, Deloitte, Ford Motor Company, Keurig Green Mountain, Pfizer, and Travers Smith. BA Insight is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a member of the Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance, and an Elastic Partner. Visit www.BAinsight.com for more information and follow us at @BAinsight.
