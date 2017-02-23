 
Fans of America Charity Golf Tournament

Charity Golf Tournament for Fans of America Announced. We help disabled and disadvantaged vets who are also in transition.
 
 
GolfWebPhoto
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Fans of America Foundation is a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping homeless veterans with housing issues nationwide. We help disabled and disadvantaged vets who are also in transition.

The Fans of America Charity Golf Tournament held at the West Point Golf Course draws us together to the oldest Army post in the United States. Held on May 22nd, 2017, the Fans of America Charity Golf Tournament is seeking sponsorship for the many planned activities. Your contribution to the well being of military personnel can be reinforced at several different locations. A dinner, putting contest, range contest, 18 Hole game, and a raffle are all available to sponsors. Corporate matching of interests is encouraged.

Fans of America Foundation was founded in 2012 by Thomas Soukup, a retired corrections sergeant from New York. He wanted to honor and help homeless veterans and veterans who face various housing issues.

Fans of America Foundation is a member of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.

For further information about sponsorship opportunities, how you can support this cause and or to contribute donations:

Fans of America Foundation
730 Main Street Unit 121
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
(843) 399-9763
fansofamericafoundation@aol.com
fansofamericafoundation.org

