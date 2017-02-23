 
Industry News





EDRM Announces Launch of New Website

 
 
DURHAM, N.C. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- EDRM (http://www.edrm.net/), the leading standards organization for the e-discovery market, announced today the launch of a newly designed website at EDRM.net. The redesign was initiated to reflect the new relationship with and branding of Duke Law School. Duke Law acquired EDRM in August 2016.

"As the home for e-discovery resources and education, the new website is the heart of EDRM," says Jim Waldron, deputy director of EDRM, which operates out of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law. "EDRM members and public visitors come to the site over 15,000 times per month to participate in the development of new standards and guidelines, download practical tools and checklists to accomplish their professional work and learn about e-discovery. We have an ambitious agenda for EDRM in 2017, and the new website will support collaboration among team members working on TAR/analytics, cross-border discovery, and other initiatives."

In addition to the iconic Electronic Discovery Reference Model, a visual model of the phases of electronic discovery from information governance through presentation of evidence, EDRM develops related e-discovery and information governance frameworks and publishes them on the site.

The Resources section of the site offers practical tools for use in planning, preparation and execution of e-discovery processes, including:

·         Calculators for budgeting, data calculation, RFP comparison

·         Data privacy and protection laws

·         A variety of datasets for use in product testing, demonstration and training

·         A reference collection of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and related articles, presentations and commentary

·         Glossaries of e-discovery terms

·         Educational webinar videos on a wide range of topics

·         E-discovery project guides and white papers

Additional benefits and opportunities available to active EDRM members include advanced dataset files, discounts for Duke Conference (https://law.duke.edu/judicialstudies/conferences/) registrations and subscriptions to the Duke Law publication Judicature (https://law.duke.edu/judicature/). Memberships to EDRM are available for individuals and organizations. Law firms, corporate legal teams, government organizations and e-discovery technology and service providers are among active members.

Readers can learn more about the benefits of EDRM membership (http://www.edrm.net/join/) and sponsorship opportunities (http://www.edrm.net/join/edrm-sponsorship-guide/) in the Join EDRM section of the new website.

The new EDRM site was designed by the Raleigh, North Carolina-based design firm Addicott Web (http://www.addicottweb.com/).

About EDRM

The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Member individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law School. EDRM expands the center's efforts to provide educational and professional resources in electronic discovery and information governance in support of its mission to promote a better understanding of the judicial process and generate ideas for improving the administration of justice. Visit EDRM.net to become a member. To learn more about the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, visit https://law.duke.edu/judicialstudies.

