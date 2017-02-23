Fort Myers Attorney Vicki Sproat Celebrates 25 Years as Board Certified Civil Trial Expert

Florida Board Certified Civil Trial and Employment Law Expert Vicki Sproat

Contact

Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing

***@henlaw.com Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing

End

-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Attorney Vicki Sproat has been recertified by The Florida Bar as a Board Certified Civil Trial Law expert, a designation she initially received in 1991. Sproat is one of only four attorneys in Florida with dual board certifications in Labor & Employment Law and Civil Trial Law.Sproat concentrates her practice in employment law, where she provides counsel to and litigates cases for public and private employers, as well as conducts workplace investigations. She also handles general business litigation matters. Sproat is a regular speaker at Henderson Franklin's annual HR Law & Solutions seminar and writes for the firm's Southwest Florida Employment Law Blog. She holds the highest AV rating by Martindale Hubbell and was honored by Florida Super Lawyers Magazine in 2016 for her work in employment law defense.Sproat has devoted countless hours to promote and enhance the legal profession locally and statewide. She is a member and past President of the Southwest Florida Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates and currently serves on the Executive Council for the Southwest Florida Federal Court Bar Association. Sproat is on the Executive Council of the Florida Bar's Trial Lawyers Section. She also serves on the faculty for the Florida Bar's Advanced Trial Advocacy Program.Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, commercial and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sanibel Island. For more information on Sproat or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.