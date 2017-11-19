News By Tag
International Pairs World Final - Ireland Take Honours in Portugal
With 16 countries competing in the 2017 Final, including teams from South Africa, Ireland, Portugal, Nigeria and the USA to name but a few, spirits were high and the three days of competitive activity lived up to and exceeded all the finalists' expectations. After a hard fought battle Ireland, represented wcj by Vincent Hand and Robert Hutton, wrenched the trophy off the South African team represented by Herman Rheeder and Dewald Niemandt, winning by just one point.
Golf Partners Worldwide, owners of International Pairs are delighted with this years final and looking forward to returning to Portugal in 2018 celebrating 20 years of uninterrupted success.
Patrick Mulcrone, Managing Director, Golf Partners Worldwide said "Preparations are already underway for next years celebrations and we will be announcing new countries coming on-board in the New Year. A completely new initiative is being launched inviting new country partners from Europe to join this special landmark, further expanding International Pairs global reach."
International Pairs still remains the largest amateur golf tournament for amateurs worldwide and exceeded one million golfers participating in this event.
www.golfpartnersworldwide.co.uk
Ian Mulcrone
***@golfpartnersworldwide.com
