 
News By Tag
* Bank
* Georgia
* Money
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423


Georgia Bank Earnings up 4.8 Percent during 2016

Earnings hit $3 billion mark, loans up 6 percent, deposits up 5 percent
 
ATLANTA - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Georgia's 183 state-based FDIC insured banks earned $3 billion in 2016, an increase of 4.8 percent over the same period in 2015. Total deposits, loans and assets all increased during the year.


"Georgia's banking industry had a solid year in 2016 that tracked closely with the growing Georgia economy. Loans are growing, which means people and businesses in our communities are getting funding that goes back into the economy to support more growth. As deposits climb, it reflects increased savings and financial stability for Georgia families," said Joe Brannen, president and CEO of the Georgia Bankers Association.


Here are the highlights for Georgia-based banks from the FDIC's announced year-end bank performance results:

Net income of $3.0 billion, up 4.81% over 2015 year-end results

Total assets of $306.4 billion, up 5.93% and at highest level since 2008

Total deposits of $251.8 billion, up 5.06% and are at record levels

Total loans and leases of $221.4 billion, up 6.04% and are at their highest level since 2008

93 percent of all Georgia banks were profitable, up 3.3 percentage points

Credit quality remained very good

Capital levels remain good.

About the Georgia Bankers Association: Founded in September 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For nearly 125 years now, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia's banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.

Media Contact
David Oliver
SVP - Communications & Marketing
404.522.1501
doliver@gabankers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gabankers.com
Posted By:***@gabankers.com Email Verified
Tags:Bank, Georgia, Money
Industry:Banking
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share