Georgia Bank Earnings up 4.8 Percent during 2016
Earnings hit $3 billion mark, loans up 6 percent, deposits up 5 percent
"Georgia's banking industry had a solid year in 2016 that tracked closely with the growing Georgia economy. Loans are growing, which means people and businesses in our communities are getting funding that goes back into the economy to support more growth. As deposits climb, it reflects increased savings and financial stability for Georgia families," said Joe Brannen, president and CEO of the Georgia Bankers Association.
Here are the highlights for Georgia-based banks from the FDIC's announced year-end bank performance results:
Net income of $3.0 billion, up 4.81% over 2015 year-end results
Total assets of $306.4 billion, up 5.93% and at highest level since 2008
Total deposits of $251.8 billion, up 5.06% and are at record levels
Total loans and leases of $221.4 billion, up 6.04% and are at their highest level since 2008
93 percent of all Georgia banks were profitable, up 3.3 percentage points
Credit quality remained very good
Capital levels remain good.
About the Georgia Bankers Association:
Media Contact
David Oliver
SVP - Communications & Marketing
404.522.1501
doliver@gabankers.com
